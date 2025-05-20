Tuesday, May 20, 2025
WALTON-DESIR SLAMS GOV’T OVER HANDLING OF ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA, CALLS FOR UNIFIED RESPONSE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Reported by Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

As Venezuela plans to hold regional elections in the disputed Essequibo territory on May 25, 2025—a day before Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary—concerns over national security are deepening.

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir calls on the government to adopt a more clearly defined and bipartisan national strategy in response to worsening geopolitical crisis.

“There has to be a bipartisan, whole-of-government, whole-of-systems approach to dealing with this Venezuela issue,” Walton emphasized during a press briefing Thursday.

She criticized the government’s decision to host an Independence concert in Essequibo on the eve of Venezuela’s elections, calling it “irresponsible” at a time of growing uncertainty and tension.

“Why would you have a gathering of Guyanese people in a celebratory posture instead of one of vigilance?” she asked.

While reaffirming the opposition’s support for Guyana’s sovereignty, Walton stated that such support would not be unconditional, demanding accountability and action from the administration. She highlighted broken promises from the government, including:

  • Failure to launch an education campaign about the border controversy
  • Infrequent or nonexistent meetings of the Sectoral Committee on Foreign Relations

Meanwhile, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) recently reported that troops came under fire three times in 24 hours while patrolling the Cuyuni River near the Venezuelan border. Armed assailants in civilian clothing were reportedly observed firing from the Venezuelan side near Eteringbang and Makapa. The GDF says it exercised measured responses in each case.

This latest violence follows Venezuela’s official rejection of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) order, issued on May 1, instructing Caracas to suspend its planned regional elections in Essequibo.

Venezuela maintains it does not recognize the ICJ’s jurisdiction, a position that Guyana continues to challenge through international legal and diplomatic channels.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
