Tuesday, May 20, 2025
EXPLOSIONS AT POLICE OUTPOST, GPL SUBSTATION,POLICE INVESTIGATING “COORDINATED’ ATTACK”

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Explosion at Ruimveldt Police Outpost: Investigation Deepens as Police Probe Possible Coordinated Attack


By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – Authorities are ramping up their investigation into Saturday morning’s explosion at the Ruimveldt Police Outpost located at Vlissengen Square, East Front Road, which also caused damage to a nearby Guyana Power and Light (GPL) substation along Mandela Avenue.

While no arrests have been made, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) confirmed several individuals have been contacted and questioned. Police say these individuals are cooperating and remain key to understanding the full scope of what investigators are now treating as a potentially coordinated act of sabotage.

Two Blasts and Significant Structural Damage

Around 1:00 a.m., an explosive device was reportedly hurled from the southern side of the Ruimveldt outpost. The sole officer on duty, a female constable, told superiors she heard two distinct explosions.

Upon inspection, damage to the southern wall and the metal perimeter gate, which had been completely blown away, was discovered. Crime scene investigators later confirmed that the station’s structural integrity had been compromised.

At the second site, the GPL substation on Mandela Avenue, investigators found suspicious damage that occurred around the same time as the outpost blast, suggesting a possible coordinated attack.

According to the GPF, forensic teams analyze all available evidence, including witness accounts and CCTV surveillance footage. The crime laboratory division is now involved, and digital reconstructions are reportedly underway.

Police maintain that those contacted are not suspects but are believed to hold critical information. Authorities continue to appeal to the public for information that may aid the investigation.

The GPF reiterated its commitment to public safety, calling the incident a serious national security and infrastructure threat.

“We are taking these matters seriously, and all efforts are being made to ensure public safety and bring those responsible to justice,” the police said in a statement issued Saturday evening.

The stakes are high, as damage has been caused to both a law enforcement facility and a national utility. Investigators are expected to release further updates early next week, and additional security has been deployed at police stations and GPL assets in the city.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
