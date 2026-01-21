Wednesday, January 21, 2026
SEX FOR PASSES AT GPF TRAINING SCHOOL, SENIOR OFFICERS NAMED, VIDEO EVIDENCE SURFACES

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

Explosive allegations of sexual exploitation, abuse of authority, and serious misconduct have once again surfaced at Guyana’s police training institution, triggering renewed calls for urgent intervention at the highest levels of government and law enforcement.

In a detailed written complaint shared with members of the media, trainees—who requested anonymity out of fear of victimisation—claim that sexual harassment and exploitation have become systemic and largely unchecked within the facility.

The allegations are not new. The institution has previously been the subject of similar claims involving inappropriate relationships between trainees and senior ranks, raising persistent concerns about governance, accountability, and trainee welfare.

According to the complaint, on the night of Thursday, January 15, extending into the early hours of Friday, January 16, 2026, male officers, instructors and civilians were allegedly present inside the compound well after official visiting hours, in clear violation of established rules. During that period, several female trainees were reportedly unaccounted for.

The whistleblowers allege that some trainees were taken to instructors’ rooms, offices, the gym, and private vehicles, where alcohol consumption and sexual activity allegedly took place. They claim that video evidence exists to substantiate these allegations.

The complaint further alleges that both male and female trainees are being exploited in exchange for favours, including exemption from duties, academic advancement and assistance in passing examinations. Male trainees are reportedly pressured to provide money and alcohol, while female trainees are allegedly coerced into sexual acts.

The allegations emerge despite previous assurances from the Ministry of Home Affairs. In November last year, Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond publicly urged any trainee experiencing sexual abuse to come forward, promising that such matters would be treated with seriousness and urgency.

The latest complaint also claims that attendance records are being falsified to conceal trainee absences and that previous investigations failed to yield meaningful accountability, creating an environment in which abuse of power continues amid a sense of institutional protection.

Several senior ranks are named in the complaint, with trainees alleging that the lack of consequences has emboldened those involved to continue engaging in misconduct.

The trainees are now appealing directly to the highest levels of government and the security sector, questioning how many more allegations must surface before decisive action is taken to end the abuse.

Up to press time, there has been no official response from the Guyana Police Force or other relevant authorities regarding the allegations.

