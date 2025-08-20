Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeArticlesGECOM BANS CELL PHONES AT POLLING STATIONS TO PROTECT THE VOTE
ArticlesCrimeELECTIONS 2025Politics

GECOM BANS CELL PHONES AT POLLING STATIONS TO PROTECT THE VOTE

By HGPTV
0
55

Georgetown, Guyana – Voters heading to the polls on September 1 for the General and Regional Elections will have to leave their phones behind, as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced a sweeping ban on cell phone use inside polling stations.

The commission made it clear on Tuesday that the decision is not up for debate. Large, bold notices will be posted at the entrance and throughout every polling station, spelling out in both words and pictures that cell phones are strictly prohibited.

According to GECOM, the drastic step is meant to safeguard the integrity of the ballot. Officials are especially concerned about attempts to photograph ballots, which they warn could be tied to vote selling and intimidation. “Every voter will be reminded of the need to turn off his or her cell phone before being given the ballot,” the commission stated, stressing that polling day staff will also make regular announcements in voter lines as an added safeguard.

The warning is serious: if a voter is caught attempting to snap a picture of their ballot, party agents and GECOM staff will raise an immediate alarm. The incident will be formally recorded and handed over to the Guyana Police Force for investigation.

To avoid such clashes, GECOM has designed a system in which each polling station will set up a designated desk or table near the voting compartments, where voters will be required to leave their phones before casting their ballots.

The ban comes as Guyana prepares for one of the most closely watched elections in recent years. With political parties locked in fierce competition, GECOM is presenting this move as a decisive action to maintain public confidence. The message to voters is clear: when you step into the polling booth on September 1, your phone stays out.

Previous article
LACK OF PUBLIC INFORMATION UNDERMINES GUYANA’S ELECTION TRANSPARENCY – CARTER CENTER
Next article
VOTERS TO CLEAN FINGERS BEFORE INKING ON ELECTION DAY
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“Missing” Stewartville Secondary student found safe and sound in Berbice

Driver fractures leg, passenger suffering head injuries after 3-vehicular accident