Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomeNewsHOW MANY VENEZUELAN SLEEPER AGENTS ARE IN GUYANA?GOVERNMENT NOW MOVING TO KEEP...
NewsPolitics

HOW MANY VENEZUELAN SLEEPER AGENTS ARE IN GUYANA?GOVERNMENT NOW MOVING TO KEEP TRACK OF ILLEGAL FOREIGNERS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
344

Government Moves to Register Undocumented Foreigners Following Deadly Gas Station Bombing

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

There’s much that Guyana’s intelligence agencies are not saying publicly about Sunday night’s deadly Regent and King Streets gas station bombing, which killed six-year-old Soraya Bourne and injured several others. Officials insist they must be circumspect about what is released.

What is known, however, is that the Government is moving swiftly to compile accurate records of foreigners living in Guyana illegally—and that these individuals will be given a grace period to come forward and register.

Government Races to Register Undocumented Migrants

Home Affairs Minister Oneidge Walrond, in a statement on Tuesday evening, announced that undocumented foreigners will be allowed a grace period to register with the authorities and will be issued with electronic identification (e-ID) cards once processed.

“Foreigners residing in Guyana illegally will be granted a grace period to register and will be issued e-ID cards,” Minister Walrond said.

The government’s decision comes just days after the bombing, which investigators confirmed was carried out by a Venezuelan national. Officials are now under pressure to properly document the true size and composition of the Venezuelan migrant population in Guyana.

Concerns Over Border Security and Intelligence Gaps

When questioned about whether illegal foreigners are being registered or fingerprinted upon entry, Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken, who also heads the Immigration Department, declined to provide details, saying only that the matter is being addressed at the policy level.

The issue of border security and untracked foreign nationals has reignited debate about Guyana’s immigration systems and intelligence coordination, especially along the porous border shared with Venezuela.

Former Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn had previously warned about the possible presence of sleeper agents and covert operatives from Venezuela operating inside Guyana. When pressed on this matter, Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Deputy Police Commissioner Wendell Blanhum, said the police are pursuing all credible leads as the investigation continues.

Prime Suspect Facing Terrorism and Murder Charges

Meanwhile, the prime suspect, Daniel Alexander Ramirez Peodomo, remains in custody and is expected to face multiple charges, including terrorism, murder, attempted murder, arson, and malicious damage to property.

Police believe Peodomo is affiliated with the “R Organization”, a faction linked to the Syndicato gang, which operates across the Guyana–Venezuela border.

Authorities say the bombing was premeditated and that the suspect entered Guyana illegally by boat just hours before the attack.

Previous article
OPPOSITION READY TO WORK WITH GOV’T ON NATIONAL SECURITY MATTERS, NO TIME TO PLAY CHEAP POLITICS – WALTON-DESIR
Next article
VENEZUELAN BOMBER CONFESSED THAT HE BROUGHT EXPLOSIVE DEVICE FROM VENEZUELA — POLICE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CONSTITUTION REFORM COMMISSION BILL TO BE READ FOR THE THIRD TIME...

GECOM’S CHAIRPERSON DID NOT UPDATE ON CARICOM OBSERVER MISSION ON RESPONSES...