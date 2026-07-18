HomeNewsGOG’s Refusal To Pay Certified Sums On Contracts Sends Wrong Signal To...
NewsPolitics

GOG’s Refusal To Pay Certified Sums On Contracts Sends Wrong Signal To Int’l Companies

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
90

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Prominent attorney Nigel Hughes has warned that the worsening financial stalemate between the government and Austrian healthcare engineering giant VAMED Engineering GmbH sends a dangerous signal to the international investment community, portraying Guyana as a jurisdiction that does not honor its own admissions of liability.

Speaking in his capacity as Managing Partner of Hughes, Fields & Stoby—the law firm representing VAMED’s corporate interests—the learned attorney revealed that the state’s own independent engineers, VICAB, have explicitly calculated and certified the government’s current indebtedness to VAMED at €37.94 million. Despite this formal administrative acknowledgment, the Ministry of Health has refused to disburse the funds, prompting the company to move forward with plans for international arbitration before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

“In the international financial world, there are specific instruments that carry immediate consequences and severe legal implications,” Hughes explained strictly during a press briefing. “When a government’s own project engineer certifies a multi-million-euro debt, and the state subsequently turns around and declares it will not pay, it completely shatters investor confidence. It sends a message that the investment protections one would standardly expect simply do not apply when dealing with the Government of Guyana.”

The Certified Debt & Disputed Valuation Grid

While VAMED’s total global claims account for peripheral delays, inflation adjustments, and auxiliary site costs, the core certified debt has been independently validated by state-contracted engineers:

Financial Metric / Claim ElementVAMED Corporate LedgerVICAB (State Engineer) Audit
Total Baseline Contract Values€299 Million (Pediatric & New Amsterdam Hospital megaprojects)€299 Million (Sovereign bilateral agreements)
Total Outstanding Claims€45.53 Million (Includes variations, indexation, and extra works)Under review by Ministry of Health
Strictly Certified Value of Debt€19.15 Million (Minimum undisputed work blocks)€37.94 Million (Full certified engineering valuation)
Payment StatusOver 14 months of non-payment (Last disbursement: May 2025)Acknowledged but withheld by employer
                       [ CHRONOLOGY OF THE DEBT GRIDLOCK ]
                                        │
    May 2025                                                   June-July 2026
       ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
       ▼                                                              ▼
 [ Last State Payment ]                                     [ Legal Breakdown ]
 - VAMED continues field works                              - State issues Intent to Terminate
 - VICAB certifies €37.94M debt                             - Cargo stranded at port hooks
 - Financing lines expire unrenewed                         - VAMED files for ICC Paris Arbitration

“It is incredibly bad for Guyana’s economic reputation,” Hughes argued. “You have a highly reputable international firm, a government engineer certifying the exact depth of the debt, and an administration simply refusing to pay. This has real, far-reaching implications for major global corporations looking at Guyana’s rapid development and calculating whether it is safe to bring their capital here.”

A Track Record Defended Amid Abrupt Terminations

The escalating commercial war stems from two massive Design-and-Build healthcare infrastructure contracts: the Guyana Pediatric and Maternal Hospital in Georgetown, valued at €149 million, and the New Amsterdam Hospital Campus, valued at €150 million. On June 2, 2026, the Ministry of Health abruptly issued formal Notices of Intention to Terminate both contracts, alleging structural delays, despite the government’s own failure to renew the underlying credit facility with UniCredit Bank Austria AG when it lapsed in late 2025.

VAMED’s Regional Manager, Diane Lopes, strongly defended the company’s execution of the projects, emphasizing that there has never been any formal complaint regarding the structural integrity or quality of the extensive civil works carried out at either location. VAMED has already completed heavy foundational framing, structural piling, and comprehensive architectural mapping, working for over a year without any state compensation.

Lopes maintained that the company’s global track record of delivering world-class medical facilities stands on its own. Legal experts note that by ignoring its own engineer’s certification of liability, the government faces an uphill battle in the upcoming ICC arbitration proceedings, with taxpayers potentially on the hook for millions of euros in interest penalties and damages for wrongful termination.

Previous article
Government Rejects Vamed Claims, Says Contractor Delays And Breaches Led To Termination Process
Next article
Mohamed’s Extradition Fate Heads To Ccj Ruling On July 29
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID