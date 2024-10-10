Friday, October 11, 2024
HomeNewsUS STATE OFFICIALS BRIEFED ON SEVERAL ISSUES RELATING TO NATIONAL ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION...
NewsPolitics

US STATE OFFICIALS BRIEFED ON SEVERAL ISSUES RELATING TO NATIONAL ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION AND INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTHENING – AFC

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
56

Antonio Dey reports that the Executive of the Alliance For Change (AFC) recently held discussions with representatives from the United States State Department. Key topics included the upcoming General and Regional Elections, corruption, and institutional strengthening.

Previous article
BV SINGLE FATHER OUT OF OPTIONS, FURNITURE MAKING FACILITY POSING HEALTH CONCERNS FOR FAMILY, SON FORCED TO MOVE OUT
Next article
PLAISANCE VENDORS GIVEN FRIDAY DEADLINE TO RELOCATE TO NEW TARMAC, WORKS ON EMBANKMENT ROAD PROJECT TO RECOMMENCE MONDAY – EDGHILL
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

“I HAVE NO TEARS LEFT,” CRIES MOTHER OF 8-YR OLD FIRE...

BREAKING NEWS