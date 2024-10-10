US STATE OFFICIALS BRIEFED ON SEVERAL ISSUES RELATING TO NATIONAL ELECTIONS, CORRUPTION AND INSTITUTIONAL STRENGTHENING – AFC

Antonio Dey reports that the Executive of the Alliance For Change (AFC) recently held discussions with representatives from the United States State Department. Key topics included the upcoming General and Regional Elections, corruption, and institutional strengthening.
