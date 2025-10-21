Tuesday, October 21, 2025
OVER 10,000 RESIDENTS TO BENEFIT FROM NEW CUMMINGS LODGE WATER TREATMENT PLANT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
102

BY: TIANA COLE | HGP NIGHTLY NEWS|

Over 10,000 Residents to Benefit from New Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant

More than 10,000 residents are set to enjoy improved water quality and a more reliable supply following the commissioning of the $1.3 billion Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant over the weekend.

The new facility will serve Cummings Lodge and several surrounding communities, marking another milestone in the government’s effort to modernize Guyana’s water infrastructure.

Delivering the feature address, President Dr. Irfaan Ali emphasized the essential role of clean water in national development, saying:

“Water is not just a utility—it is life itself. It keeps our children healthy, our farms fertile, and our industries alive.”

He noted that national access to potable water now stands at 98.4%, making Guyana one of the top-performing countries in the Caribbean for water access.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh, acknowledged that the company continues to face challenges meeting rising demand, driven by the creation of nearly 60 new housing schemes nationwide. However, he assured that service upgrades and new technology are being implemented to improve delivery and customer satisfaction.

The newly commissioned facility features a treatment capacity of 12 million liters per day, storage for 3.6 million liters, and a fully automated SCADA system for real-time monitoring and distribution. It is also equipped with four high-efficiency booster pumps to maintain consistent pressure throughout the network.

The Cummings Lodge Water Treatment Plant stands as a key investment in Guyana’s goal of universal access to safe, clean, and sustainable water supply.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
