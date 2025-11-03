NEW ATTORNEY ACACIA CARROLL EAGER TO MODERNISE GUYANA’S LEGAL FRAMEWORK TO BETTER SERVE CITIZENS – HOPETOWN GIRL BRITTANY CROAL COMMITTED TO SERVING HUMANITY WITH INTEGRITY 

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

Acacia Carroll was proudly admitted to the local bar at the Supreme Court of Judicature (High Courts) in Georgetown on Friday, October 31, 2025.

In her admission speech, Acacia reflected on her challenging journey to becoming an attorney-at-law, quoting Isaiah 58:11: “The Lord will guide you always; he will satisfy your needs in a sun-scorched land and will strengthen your frame. You will be like a well-watered garden, like a spring whose waters never fail.”

This verse beautifully encapsulated her experiences, illustrating that while her path was fraught with difficulties, her determination remained steadfast.

During a feature with Nightly News, the young woman who hails from Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), stated that as a child, she was frequently asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

Her unwavering response was always, “I want to be a lawyer,” despite her limited understanding of the profession.

As she progressed, her knowledge deepened, fuelling her excitement about reading and learning.

Her aspiration to attend Bishops’ High School became a reality when she aced the common entrance examinations and joined the school’s distinguished sixth form programme, guided by the exceptional Ms Claire Maison.

After completing her CSEC Examinations, Acacia faced a significant hurdle: receiving a grade four in one of her CAPE units, which made her ineligible for the University of Guyana’s law programme.

Undeterred by others’ doubts about her grade review, she persevered, demonstrating her unwavering faith in her abilities.

Despite the review taking considerably longer than she had initially anticipated, she welcomed the opportunity to participate in a pre-law program focused on international relations. With determination in her heart, she nurtured a sense of optimism, believing that this new journey would pave the way for a brighter future and improved circumstances.

In a remarkable turn, her grade was revised to a more favourable outcome, allowing her to focus entirely on law.

Despite the challenges that lay ahead, she excelled academically, achieving a 4.0 GPA. Upon entering law school, Acacia faced the pressure of maintaining a position within the top 25 to secure her spot at Hugh Wooding Law School.

Through hard work and resilience, she triumphed, graduating with a GPA of 3.6.

Carroll held an unwavering faith in God, which guided her through her academic journey.

Acacia acknowledged the financial challenges of attending law school, emphasising the unwavering support of her beloved family and community.

She expressed profound gratitude to her mother for being her biggest supporter and to her family for their financial assistance.

She also recognised Dr Dexter Todd, an illustrious attorney, who opened his office to her, providing invaluable guidance throughout her journey.

The attorney at law reflected on her experience, stating, “In 2024, Dr Dexter Todd graciously extended an invitation for me to undertake an internship within his office, despite our prior lack of a professional relationship. From the outset, he fostered an environment of warmth and inclusivity, permitting me access to his office on most afternoons after work. During these times, I either shared insights regarding the clients I encountered or sought his guidance in arranging days off during the week.

Attorney at Law Acacia Carroll at the Supreme Court of Judicature (High Court)

She added, “My colleague, Mr. Smartt—whom I often refer to as my professional confidant—consistently offered valuable support and a listening ear for any tasks assigned to me throughout my internship. His willingness to assist significantly alleviated the challenges I faced.

Her story is a testament to personal perseverance and the collective strength of those around her.

Acacia’s incredible journey, fuelled by faith, dedication, and support from family, friends, and the community, culminated in this proud moment, demonstrating that challenges can be overcome and dreams realised through resilience and teamwork.

24-year-old Acacia Carroll – Attorney at Law

“My two sisters, Angel and Akeila, have consistently brought laughter and support when I needed it most, and for that, I am truly grateful. To my aunt Claudette, thank you for your unwavering prayers, your belief in me, and all that you have done to uplift me. You made it your mission to send me daily Bible verses that inspire me every morning. Through every doubt, you reminded me that the Lord would guide me and help me triumph in my studies”, Acacia related.

Her interests lie in civil litigation and legislative drafting, as she wishes to contribute to the modernization of Guyana’s legal and regulatory framework to ensure that the law remains accessible and responsive to the needs of all citizens.

BRITTANY CROAL’S JOURNEY

Meanwhile, Brittany Croal, a 24-year-old from the picturesque Hopetown Village on the West Coast of Berbice, Guyana, proudly stepped into the legal realm when she was admitted to the bar on November 3, 2025.

The attorney’s life journey is a beautiful tapestry woven with faith, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

Raised in a nurturing environment by her loving parents, Hughette Robertson and Bruce Croal, Brittany was further guided by the steadfast support of her grandparents, Annie Campbell and Clifford Robertson.

Their wisdom and encouragement played an essential role in shaping her values and aspirations.

Brittany’s educational journey began at the tender age of two, when she first attended Flo Jo Play School.

This foundational experience paved the way for her subsequent years at Bush Lot Nursery and Latchmansingh Primary School, where her innate curiosity and determination consistently secured her top placements in her class.

Her quest for knowledge continued to flourish at Rosignol Secondary School, where she immersed herself in the Arts stream, recognising history as a vital stepping stone toward her dream of pursuing a career in law.

Her dedication and passion for learning culminated in her being celebrated as the Best Graduating History Student.

After completing secondary school, Brittany deepened her legal foundation by studying CAPE Law at President’s College.

Initially starting in the Program of International Relations, she later transitioned into the Bachelor of Laws programme, culminating in her attainment of an LL.B. from the University of Guyana.

During her academic tenure, she notably served as the Treasurer of Moot Court Guyana for the 2022–2023 academic year, further honing her leadership abilities.

Her journey continued at the esteemed Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where she completed her Legal Education Certificate and took on the role of Treasurer of the Guyana Jurisdictional Committee for the 2024–2025 term.

Brittany’s academic path reflects her unwavering dedication to personal growth, discipline, and purpose.

Beyond her impressive academic accomplishments, Brittany is a woman of diverse talents and passions.

Dance has always been a significant part of her life, and she has flourished in this art form, participating in numerous competitions and shining as a worship dancer at the Immanuel Congregational Church in West Coast Berbice.

Through her expressive movement, she glorifies God and touches the hearts of her community.

In 2019, Brittany’s grace and poise further captivated audiences as she proudly represented Hopetown Village and was crowned Miss Emancipation Queen for Region 5, an experience that highlighted her commitment to cultural heritage and empowerment.

Deeply anchored in her community, she also dedicates time to mentoring young girls, guiding them to recognise their self-worth and faith as they embark on their own journeys, inspiring them to embrace their potential with confidence.

Brittany’s advice to future students of Hugh Wooding Law School was clear and impactful: “Put your trust in God for guidance during challenging times, maintain a strong focus on your studies and goals, and always keep your overarching purpose in sight as you navigate your legal journey. This mindset will empower you to overcome obstacles and achieve success in your career.”

24-year-old Brittany Croal – Attorney At Law

She is affirmative that law school tests strength and patience, but with faith, discipline, and support, every challenge can be overcome.

Her journey is a testament to perseverance, guided by divine grace and an unshakeable passion for law.

