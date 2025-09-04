Thursday, September 4, 2025
U.S TO NAVIGATE AROUND WIN PARTY IN PARLIAMENT, ‘THERE ARE WAYS TO WORK AROUND IT’ – US AMBASSADOR

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The United States has signaled that it will be forced to “work around” the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party’s presidential candidate should he enter Parliament, due to ongoing U.S. sanctions.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Speaking to the media after Monday’s polls, U.S. Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot explained that while Washington respects Guyana’s democratic process, sanctions law limits direct engagement with the WIN leader.

“There are ways to work around it,” the ambassador stated, emphasizing that the U.S. remains committed to strengthening ties with Guyana’s democratic institutions and people, regardless of political outcomes.

The WIN party has mounted a strong campaign in recent weeks. Still, the presence of sanctions against its presidential candidate has raised questions about how the international community—particularly the United States—will navigate parliamentary dynamics in the future.

