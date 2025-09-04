Thursday, September 4, 2025
HomeNews‘GUYANA PROVING TO BE A MATURED DEMOCRACY’,US AMBASSADOR SAYS VOTING PROCESS WAS...
NewsPolitics

‘GUYANA PROVING TO BE A MATURED DEMOCRACY’,US AMBASSADOR SAYS VOTING PROCESS WAS SMOOTH

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
106

While urging patience as the nation awaits the final declaration from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot praised the conduct of Monday’s polls.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Ambassador Theriot, who led the U.S. Embassy’s observer team, described the voting process as smooth, calm, and efficient, noting that Guyana has once again proven itself to be a mature democracy.

“I am so incredibly proud of the Guyanese people and the security forces for ensuring these elections were peaceful,” she said.

The ambassador, who visited polling stations in Linden and Georgetown, highlighted the efforts of GECOM staff in assisting persons with disabilities to cast their ballots. However, she emphasized the need for handicap-accessible polling stations nationwide to ensure inclusivity.

Theriot also noted that while minor issues such as forgotten ID cards arose, voters were able to use passports and affidavits to complete the process without being disenfranchised.

More than 2,000 local and international observers were accredited for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Previous article
COMMONWEALTH SOUNDS ALARM ON GUYANA’S ELECTIONS: DISTRUST, MEDIA BIAS, AND MISINFORMATION HIGHLIGHTED
Next article
U.S TO NAVIGATE AROUND WIN PARTY IN PARLIAMENT, ‘THERE ARE WAYS TO WORK AROUND IT’ – US AMBASSADOR
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

SLAYING OF ELDERLY MAHAICONY WOMAN

CID NOW ACCESSING CCTV FEEDS