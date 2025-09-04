‘GUYANA PROVING TO BE A MATURED DEMOCRACY’,US AMBASSADOR SAYS VOTING PROCESS WAS SMOOTH

While urging patience as the nation awaits the final declaration from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), United States Ambassador to Guyana Nicole Theriot praised the conduct of Monday’s polls.

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News.

Ambassador Theriot, who led the U.S. Embassy’s observer team, described the voting process as smooth, calm, and efficient, noting that Guyana has once again proven itself to be a mature democracy.

“I am so incredibly proud of the Guyanese people and the security forces for ensuring these elections were peaceful,” she said.

The ambassador, who visited polling stations in Linden and Georgetown, highlighted the efforts of GECOM staff in assisting persons with disabilities to cast their ballots. However, she emphasized the need for handicap-accessible polling stations nationwide to ensure inclusivity.

Theriot also noted that while minor issues such as forgotten ID cards arose, voters were able to use passports and affidavits to complete the process without being disenfranchised.

More than 2,000 local and international observers were accredited for the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Like this: Like Loading...