TWO POLICE KILLINGS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TRIGGERS A POLITICAL FIRESTORM IN LINDEN

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In the wake of the fatal police shootings of two young men in Linden within hours of each other, the nation is gripped with grief and outrage—and now, calls for accountability are mounting at the highest levels.

Addressing the issue on Tuesday, President Irfaan Ali assured the public that a “professional and thorough” investigation will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He stressed that no stone will be left unturned and that justice will be pursued in accordance with the law.

However, the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, has responded skeptically, demanding an independent investigation into both incidents. Norton pointed to a growing lack of public trust in the Guyana Police Force, arguing that only an independent body could ensure a fair and unbiased outcome.

“We cannot have the police investigating themselves in a matter where deadly force was used against unarmed citizens,” Norton said.

The young men—one of whom has been identified as 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters—were shot under circumstances that families and residents claim were unprovoked. The incidents have since triggered protests and unrest in the mining town, with residents demanding justice and systemic reform.

The Police Complaints Authority is monitoring the developments closely, but civil society groups are already joining the Opposition’s call for external oversight.

Like this: Like Loading...