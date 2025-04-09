Wednesday, April 9, 2025
HomeNewsTWO POLICE KILLINGS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TRIGGERS A POLITICAL FIRESTORM...
News

TWO POLICE KILLINGS IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS TRIGGERS A POLITICAL FIRESTORM IN LINDEN

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
476

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

In the wake of the fatal police shootings of two young men in Linden within hours of each other, the nation is gripped with grief and outrage—and now, calls for accountability are mounting at the highest levels.

Addressing the issue on Tuesday, President Irfaan Ali assured the public that a “professional and thorough” investigation will be carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths. He stressed that no stone will be left unturned and that justice will be pursued in accordance with the law.

However, the Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton, has responded skeptically, demanding an independent investigation into both incidents. Norton pointed to a growing lack of public trust in the Guyana Police Force, arguing that only an independent body could ensure a fair and unbiased outcome.

“We cannot have the police investigating themselves in a matter where deadly force was used against unarmed citizens,” Norton said.

The young men—one of whom has been identified as 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters—were shot under circumstances that families and residents claim were unprovoked. The incidents have since triggered protests and unrest in the mining town, with residents demanding justice and systemic reform.

The Police Complaints Authority is monitoring the developments closely, but civil society groups are already joining the Opposition’s call for external oversight.

Previous article
VIOLENT PROTEST ERUPTS IN LINDEN OVER DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD, POLICE UNDER CLOSE ARREST
Next article
FAMILY PLEADS FOR JUSTICE IN THE KILLING OF LINDEN FATHER, ANOTHER GUNNED DOWN DURING LINDEN RIOT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

ROAD SAFETY WEEK OBSERVED WITH SENSITIZATION FAIR

MIN EDGHILL PROMISES RELIABLE, CHEAP SOURCE OF ENERGY