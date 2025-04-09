Wednesday, April 9, 2025
VIOLENT PROTEST ERUPTS IN LINDEN OVER DEATH OF 26 YEAR OLD, POLICE UNDER CLOSE ARREST

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The fatal police shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters has ignited widespread protest action across the mining town of Linden as angry residents demand justice and accountability.

Peters was gunned down on Monday by a police sergeant during what authorities claim was an attempted arrest on the Wismar Shore. Peters, who was reportedly unarmed, was allegedly trying to flee when officers in an unmarked minibus moved in on him.

Since the incident, Lindeners have taken to the streets in growing numbers, blocking roads, chanting slogans, and calling for the immediate prosecution of the officer involved. Demonstrators say the use of deadly force was unnecessary and reflects a broader pattern of police violence in the region.

“We’re tired of the brutality. Ronaldo should be alive today,” one protester told HGPTV.

The police sergeant in question has been placed under close arrest, and an investigation is underway. However, protesters say they will not back down until those responsible are held fully accountable.

Tensions remain high in Linden, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

