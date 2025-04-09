FAMILY PLEADS FOR JUSTICE IN THE KILLING OF LINDEN FATHER, ANOTHER GUNNED DOWN DURING LINDEN RIOT

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

One day after the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Ronaldo Peters, family members are crying out for justice, insisting that his death at the hands of a police sergeant was unjustified and avoidable.

Peters was gunned down on Monday on the Wismar Shore in Linden during what police say was an attempt to arrest him. According to initial reports, Peters was unarmed and allegedly tried to flee when officers in an unmarked minibus approached him.

The family is disputing the circumstances presented by law enforcement and is now calling for a full and independent investigation into the shooting. Emotions ran high outside the Peters’ family home as relatives questioned why lethal force was used against someone they described as non-violent and fearful of police encounters.

“He didn’t deserve to die like this,” one relative told HGPTV. “We want justice. We want answers.”

The police sergeant has been placed under close arrest, and the Police Complaints Authority is expected to review the case.

Tensions remain high in Linden, where protests erupted following the shooting.

Like this: Like Loading...