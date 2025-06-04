TWO GUNS DISAPPEAR FROM THE SPRINGLANDS POLICE STATION – SLOWE, CONWAY UPBRAID POLICE

Two Firearms Vanish from Police Custody – Senior Former Officers Demand Accountability

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

SPRINGLANDS, EAST BERBICE – June 3, 2025 – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is once again under scrutiny following the mysterious disappearance of two firearms from the Springlands Police Station on May 28, 2025. Despite mounting questions from the media, police officials have yet to release any details on how the weapons vanished from a secure evidence room.

The guns reportedly seized during a police operation, were to be presented as exhibits in court. Their sudden disappearance has raised serious concerns about the integrity of evidence and internal controls within the GPF.

Sources confirm that several officers have since been placed under close arrest, and the Office of Professional Responsibility is conducting an internal investigation.

But for two former top police officers, the explanations – or lack thereof – are unacceptable.

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Paul Slowe, called the incident an apparent failure of internal control.

“The person with exclusive control of exhibits at a police station is the station sergeant. No one else—not the commander, not a senior officer—should have access to that room,” Slowe stated on his social media show Speaking Out.

Slowe pointed to a string of similar past incidents—ranging from missing cocaine to altered exhibits—as signs of a culture of cover-ups and incompetence within the Force.

“They ain’t telling you about the cocaine that turned into flour at the police headquarters,” he quipped. “But they’re quick to come after people like me when we speak out.”

Retired Assistant Commissioner Clinton Conway, also a former member of the Police Service Commission, mocked what should be a secure chain of custody.

“What should be the safest place for exhibits has now become a magician’s den,” he said. “Don’t be surprised if seized gold ends up turning to bronze.”

As investigations continue, public trust in the police force is once again in question—and calls for transparency, accountability, and reform are growing louder.

