‘NO SPIKE IN COVID 19 CASES IN GUYANA’, GOVERNMENT TAKING PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES – HEALTH MINISTER

No Spike in COVID-19 Cases Locally, But Health Ministry on Alert as New Variant Spreads Globally

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

June 3, 2025 – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony reassures the nation that Guyana is not experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases despite rising concerns following a leaked hospital memo and reports of positive diagnoses.

Responding to public anxiety, Dr. Anthony confirmed that the Ministry of Health is taking precautionary safety measures in light of the NB.1.8.1 COVID-19 variant, which has been emerging in China, the U.S., and other parts of Asia.

“We are not seeing a spike in COVID cases in Guyana. But given what we’re observing globally, we’ve sent precautionary alerts across all public institutions,” he stated.

A memo from West Demerara Regional Hospital that indicated a special ward was identified for COVID-positive patients, including prenatal mothers, triggered public concern. However, Dr. Anthony clarified that the move was preemptive, designed to ensure readiness in case hospitalization became necessary.

He acknowledged that while the Ministry continues to monitor COVID-19, voluntary testing has dropped significantly, which is affecting data collection.

“People are not coming to get tested. But with this new strain, we’ve heightened our screening. Anyone presenting with flu-like symptoms will be tested,” he added.

Dr. Anthony emphasized that flu symptoms do not automatically mean COVID, but vigilance is essential.

The NB.1.8.1 variant, according to the CDC, has been linked to increased hospitalizations in some regions and presents symptoms similar to earlier variants, including fever, cough, and fatigue.

As the world continues to grapple with evolving strains of COVID-19, health authorities in Guyana are maintaining a cautious stance to protect public health.

