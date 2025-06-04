Wednesday, June 4, 2025
THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE, A MYSTERY IN A SMALL COUNTRY, ‘COME FROM BEHIND THE COVERS’ – WPA URGES GOVERNMENT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
WPA Calls for Transparency Following Preliminary Results of Adriana Younge’s Second Autopsy

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

June 3, 2025 – The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) is once again urging the Government of Guyana to come clean and provide complete transparency into the mysterious death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge following preliminary results from a second autopsy conducted in the United States.

Dr. David Hinds, leader of the WPA, at his party’s weekly press conference, referenced findings by Dr. Carol Terry, Chief Medical Examiner of Grenet County, Georgia, who conducted the second autopsy. According to Dr. Terry, she could not conclusively determine that Adriana died by drowning, as was previously concluded by the first official autopsy in Guyana.

“We again call on the government to come from behind the cover and to come clean. We still believe the government is covering up something,” Hinds declared.

Dr. Terry reportedly told HGP Nightly News that drowning is a diagnosis of exclusion, meaning all other possible causes of death must first be ruled out—something she could not do conclusively.

The WPA is urging the authorities to take Dr. Terry’s findings seriously and reassess their stance on the case, given the growing public concern over inconsistencies in the investigation.

“We hope that the government will change its mind and embrace the broad view advocated by the pathologist in Georgia,” Hinds said, adding that the entire situation now stands as a “mystery in a small country” that demands resolution for the sake of the family, the community, and the nation.

Adriana Younge went missing on April 23, and her body was found the following day in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen. The case has since sparked nationwide outrage, with many questioning the initial police response, conflicting CCTV reports, and now—autopsy findings.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
