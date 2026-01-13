TWO GUEST HOUSE EMPLOYEES FOUND DEAD IN WORTMANVILLE

HGP Nightly News – Police in Georgetown are investigating a suspected murder–suicide discovered Tuesday morning, January 13, 2026, at a guest house on Lime Street, Wortmanville. The dead have been identified as Loriann (only name given so far), a 31-year-old housekeeper whose address is still unknown, and Cyril Saul, a 36-year-old security guard of Lime Street, Wortmanville.

Police said both were employees at the guest house and were the only staff members on duty overnight. Investigators also reported that the two were previously in an intimate relationship, which reportedly ended about two months ago. Police were called to the location between 05:00 hrs and 08:15 hrs and found the woman motionless in one room with visible injuries, while the man was found unresponsive in a separate room.

A doctor from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation pronounced both dead at the scene. During searches, police recovered a firearm, ammunition, a knife, and a quantity of a suspected substance, all of which were secured for forensic examination.

CCTV footage from the premises has been reviewed and is now part of the investigation, and several persons have already been contacted and questioned. The bodies were taken to the Memorial Funeral Parlour Mortuary, where they are awaiting post-mortem examinations as the probe continues.

Like this: Like Loading...