TRIAL BY PUBLIC OPINION’ MAGISTRATE MCGUSTY FIRES BACK AT GUYANA POLICE FORCE FOR IT’S CRITICISM OVER DECISION TO BAIL

BY Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty has pushed back sharply against the Guyana Police Force (GPF) after the Force issued a public statement expressing “grave disappointment” at her decision to grant bail to a man accused of throwing corrosive fluid.

Addressing the matter directly in court on Thursday, Magistrate McGusty said the GPF’s remarks were based on “erroneous information” and warned against what she described as trial by public opinion.

“I saw things in that statement that were never told to me in court, and yet it seems like it’s trial by public opinion,” McGusty stated.

She stressed that the courtroom is not the place for such practices. She urged that investigations be conducted more thoroughly, with information properly filtered to prosecutors so facts can guide the court.

Highlighting her background as a trained lawyer and former prosecutor, the Magistrate added that she would “certainly never make a statement like that against any judge or person in authority” before whom she appears. She also announced that she is now determined to ensure all matters before her court are properly recorded to prevent misinterpretations of what was said and done in proceedings.

The controversy stems from a GPF press release on Wednesday, which noted its “grave disappointment” in the granting of bail to 33-year-old Keron Daniels, charged with Throwing Corrosive Fluid with Intent against Jilicia Leitch and Nirmala Sukraj.

Daniels first appeared before Magistrate McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was remanded for one day. On his reappearance on Wednesday, he was granted bail for $500,000.

The GPF said its concern was framed in light of what it described as an “ever-increasing attack against women.”

Like this: Like Loading...