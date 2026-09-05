Treason, Coup & Assassination Raised In Court As Magistrate Refuses To Revoke Mohamed’s Bail

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Startling claims of possible treason, an attempted coup d’état, and an assassination plot were brought before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday as state prosecutors disclosed an ongoing police investigation into Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed near the private Leonora residence of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

However, Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman dismissed the State’s bid to revoke Mohamed’s bail in ongoing extradition proceedings, ruling firmly that the court cannot act on unproven speculation or premature investigative theories.

Prosecution Raises Explosive National Security Theories

Appearing on behalf of the prosecution, Attorney-at-Law Glenn Hanoman informed the court that the Guyana Police Force had launched an active inquiry into Mohamed and at least two other individuals intercepted near the Head of State’s private property on the West Coast of Demerara:

Drone Presence & Perimeter Photos: Hanoman said the individuals were questioned about their presence near the President’s home and their possession of drone equipment. While conceding that investigators have found no operational evidence “as yet” establishing that the drone was flown, Hanoman alleged that photographs extracted from seized mobile phones depicted Mohamed within the perimeter of the President’s compound.

Hanoman said the individuals were questioned about their presence near the President’s home and their possession of drone equipment. While conceding that investigators have found no operational evidence “as yet” establishing that the drone was flown, Hanoman alleged that photographs extracted from seized mobile phones depicted Mohamed within the perimeter of the President’s compound. Ongoing Forensic Extraction: The prosecution said cyber-forensic specialists are actively analyzing data from the seized devices to determine whether unauthorized surveillance was conducted.

The prosecution said cyber-forensic specialists are actively analyzing data from the seized devices to determine whether unauthorized surveillance was conducted. Bail Revocation Attempt: Framing the incident as a national security risk, Hanoman raised the concepts of treason, an attempted coup, and an assassination attempt, urging the court to consider the developments as grounds to revoke Mohamed’s bail.

“The court cannot act on speculation,” Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman declared in rejecting the prosecution’s application. “The court can only act on what is proven before it.”

Defense Dismisses Claims as “Flimsy”; Mohamed Explains Presence

Senior Counsel Roysdale Forde, SC, representing the Opposition Leader, dismissed the prosecution’s application as baseless and frivolous, noting that unsubstantiated assertions cannot be used to circumvent constitutional liberties or interfere with standing bail conditions.

Speaking to the media outside the court following the session, Azruddin Mohamed directly addressed his presence in Leonora:

Explaining His Presence: Mohamed said he traveled to the area after receiving information about an alleged questionable transaction involving the Head of State.

Mohamed said he traveled to the area after receiving information about an alleged questionable transaction involving the Head of State. Rejection of Surveillance Allegations: The Opposition Leader denied engaging in covert operations or posing a security threat, categorizing the police response and court claims as political theater designed to prejudice his standing.

The substantive extradition proceedings against both Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, are scheduled to continue before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday.