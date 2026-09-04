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POLICE RETAIN OPPOSITION LEADER’S TWO PHONES AFTER DRONE PROBE

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Police have reportedly retained two cellular phones belonging to Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, despite his release on self-bail following questioning over alleged unauthorised drone activity near President Irfaan Ali’s private residence at Leonora.

HGP Nightly News understands that Mohamed’s Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and iPhone 17 remain at the Leonora Police Station. No explanation has reportedly been provided to Mohamed for the continued retention of the devices.

His lawyers are now engaged in the matter.

Mohamed was among several persons taken to the station on Thursday evening after police said they received information at approximately 6:30 p.m. that persons travelling in a black Toyota Land Cruiser were allegedly operating a drone near the President’s residence.

Police subsequently intercepted motor vehicle PAB 4000 along the Windsor Forest Public Road. The vehicle was occupied by Mohamed, 35-year-old driver Eugene Thorne and 25-year-old technician Dwayne Ross.

According to police, searches of the occupants and vehicle led to the discovery of a silver-and-black DJI drone in the trunk. Four cellular phones were also recovered.

The occupants, vehicle and items were taken to the Leonora Police Station. A separate patrol later intercepted motor car PXX 5300, driven by 20-year-old Mario Mohamed.

Police said a cellular phone was recovered, and he and the vehicle were also taken to the station.The Opposition Leader has denied owning the drone.

He also maintained that the device could not be operated within a restricted area. Police said Ross claimed ownership of the drone and told investigators that he purchased it approximately one month ago.

He reportedly indicated that his licence to operate a drone expired in 2023. Mohamed was subsequently released on self-bail. His two phones, however, remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

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