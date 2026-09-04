HANOMAN SEEKS CUSTODY OF AZRUDDIN MOHAMED OVER DRONE PROBE

HGP Nightly News – Prosecutor Glenn Hanoman is seeking the remand of Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed, arguing that a police investigation into suspected drone activity near President Irfaan Ali’s private residence could uncover serious national security offences.

Hanoman made the application before Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman on Friday, during the extradition proceedings against Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed.

The prosecutor told the court that investigators were examining circumstances he described as extremely serious.

He raised the possibility that the probe could eventually uncover offences involving treason, an attempted coup or an assassination plot.

Hanoman argued that the potential threat to public order justified keeping Mohamed in custody while the investigation continues.

Mohamed was questioned by police after a vehicle was stopped on Thursday evening following reports of drone activity around the President’s residence at Leonora.

Police reportedly found a drone and four mobile phones during the interception. Mohamed denied owning or operating the drone and was later released on self-bail.

Technician Dwayne Ross reportedly claimed ownership of the device. Police subsequently found another drone during a search of Ross’s residence.

The allegations raised in court have not been proven, and the investigation remains ongoing.