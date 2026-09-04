HomeArticlesKEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS TENDERED AS MOHAMEDS’ CASE CONTINUES
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KEY EXTRADITION DOCUMENTS TENDERED AS MOHAMEDS’ CASE CONTINUES

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Two documents central to the United States’ extradition request against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed and his father, Nazar Mohamed, were tendered into evidence on Thursday as their committal proceedings continued before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The documents are the Section 6 Certificate issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Fugitive Offenders Act and the Authority to Proceed issued by the Minister of Home Affairs.

Both form part of the legal process through which the US extradition request is being pursued.They were tendered during the testimony of Senior Superintendent Prem Narine, Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Special Branch.

Narine also testified about the arrest of Azruddin Mohamed on October 31, 2025. He told the court that, after arrest warrants were secured for both men, he accompanied other police ranks to Smyth Street, Georgetown, where they found Mohamed sitting in a vehicle.

According to Narine, Mohamed was informed that he was being arrested in connection with a United States extradition request involving allegations of money laundering, wire fraud and related offences.

Mohamed was taken into custody and requested an opportunity to speak with his attorney. Narine said an initial call to one of his lawyers went unanswered.

The United States is seeking the extradition of Azruddin and Nazar Mohamed to face federal prosecution over allegations including wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering linked to their gold-trading business.

The allegations have not been determined by a US court. The proceedings in Guyana are focused on whether the Mohameds should be committed for extradition.

The hearing is scheduled to continue on Friday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

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