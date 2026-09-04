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OPPOSITION LEADER QUESTIONED AFTER DRONE FOUND NEAR PRESIDENT’S HOME

By HGPTV
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HGP Nightly News – Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed was questioned by police after a drone was reportedly found in the trunk of a vehicle stopped near President Irfaan Ali’s private residence at Leonora.

The discovery has triggered an investigation into alleged unauthorised drone activity near the President’s home. According to a police statement dated September 3, officers intercepted a black Toyota Land Cruiser on the Windsor Forest Public Road.

A drone and four mobile phones were reportedly found inside the vehicle. Mohamed, Eugene Thorne and Dwayne Ross were taken to the Leonora Police Station for questioning.

Police also intercepted a second vehicle, driven by Mario Mohamed, and recovered a mobile phone.

The Opposition Leader reportedly denied ownership of the drone and was released on self-bail. Ross allegedly admitted ownership and told investigators that his licence had expired in 2023, although he had a certificate.

Thorne reportedly said the men were inspecting sea defences. He denied seeing the drone being operated or used to record footage.

Mario Mohamed declined further questions and requested an attorney. Police later searched Ross’s home and reportedly found another drone.

Nothing incriminating was found during a search of Mohamed’s residence, according to the statement.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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