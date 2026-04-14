East Ruimveldt residents urged to unite for their community’s center over govt’s dictatorship – APNU M.PS

“Defend Your Heritage”: APNU MPs Rally East Ruimveldt Residents Against Government Land Seizure

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

EAST RUIMVELDT, GEORGETOWN — Over the weekend, the streets of East Ruimveldt became the latest battleground in the escalating conflict between the Central Government and the Mayor and City Council (M&CC). During an APNU Street Parliament, a phalanx of opposition Members of Parliament and city officials urged residents to form a “united front” to protect the historic East Ruimveldt Community Centre Ground from what they described as a “dictatorial” state takeover.

The meeting focused on the recent installation of “No Trespassing” signs and the closure of local amenities, which the opposition claims are precursors to the government stripping the community of its autonomous recreational spaces.

A Legacy of Self-Reliance Under Threat

MP Nima Flue-Bess delivered a stirring address, grounding the current struggle in the community’s historical foundation.

Burnham’s Vision: Flue-Bess reminded residents that East Ruimveldt was built on the principles of self-reliance championed by the late L.F.S. Burnham . She argued that the government’s interference is an attempt to erase this legacy.

Flue-Bess reminded residents that East Ruimveldt was built on the principles of self-reliance championed by the late . She argued that the government’s interference is an attempt to erase this legacy. Service Neglect: The MP pointed to the closure of the community daycare center as a primary example of governmental neglect, stating that the state is “marginalizing families” rather than supporting them.

The MP pointed to the closure of the community as a primary example of governmental neglect, stating that the state is “marginalizing families” rather than supporting them. The “No Trespassing” Disrespect: The sudden restriction of access to the community ground was condemned as a direct insult to the grassroots leadership that has managed the space for decades.

The Financial Fallout: A $40M Annual Loss

Chief Citizen Alfred Mentore pivoted the discussion to the legal and financial implications of the government’s use of the Road Act to claim municipal assets.

Commercial Exploitation: Mentore warned that once the government takes control of communal lands, they are often earmarked for “commercial exploitation” rather than public recreation.

Mentore warned that once the government takes control of communal lands, they are often earmarked for “commercial exploitation” rather than public recreation. The Price of Overreach: The Mayor revealed that the central government’s move to take over municipal streets and playgrounds could cost the City of Georgetown an estimated $40 million annually in lost revenue and management authority.

The Mayor revealed that the central government’s move to take over municipal streets and playgrounds could cost the City of Georgetown an estimated in lost revenue and management authority. To the CCJ: Mentore pledged that the Council would not back down, stating he is prepared to take the fight for municipal rights all the way to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) if necessary.

A Call for Unified Resistance

The event featured a rare gathering of the opposition’s top legal and political minds, all echoing a singular message: Vigilance.

Attorney Dexter Todd characterized the state’s maneuvers as “bullying tactics” and noted that the legal framework being used to seize city property is being applied “maliciously.”

characterized the state’s maneuvers as “bullying tactics” and noted that the legal framework being used to seize city property is being applied “maliciously.” Leadership Presence: PNCR Leader and APNU Chairman Aubrey Norton, along with MPs Sherod Duncan, Riaz Rupnarain, and Attorney Ronald Daniels, all voiced their support, framing the East Ruimveldt issue as a “microcosm” of a national struggle for local governance.

Watching the Watchers

As the Sun set over Pineapple Street and the surrounding East Ruimveldt blocks, the call to action remained clear: unity is the only defense against overreach. With legal challenges already unfolding regarding the Water Street property, the “Battle for the Centre Ground” in East Ruimveldt is set to be the next major test of whether local identity can survive the weight of national political maneuvering.

Like this: Like Loading...