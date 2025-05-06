TODD SAYS ILL-ADVISED PROCEDURES WERE EXECUTED BY POLICE DURING ADRIANA YOUNGE CASE

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Crime Scene Was “A Setup for a Failed Case” – Lead Attorney in Adriana Younge Investigation Slams Police Handling

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Shocking revelations have emerged in the ongoing investigation into the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge. Dr. Dexter Todd, a certified forensic expert and the lead attorney now representing the family, has strongly criticized the initial police response at the scene where Adriana’s body was discovered, calling it “a complete setup for a failed case.”

Speaking to HGP Nightly News, Dr. Todd pointed to critical procedural failures and crime scene contamination that he says may have compromised the integrity of the investigation from the outset.

“You have a discrepancy now,” Dr. Todd stated. “And who will resolve that discrepancy when the police failed to take the corrective action to quell the crowd?”

According to the attorney, law enforcement failed to control the crime scene at the Double Day Hotel pool in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, where Adriana’s body was found. Public members were allowed too close to the site, and essential forensic safeguards were reportedly ignored.

“All those persons you’re seeing on the scene should have been kept back. The key to forensic investigation is preserving the crime scene,” Dr. Todd emphasized.

He also highlighted the absence of a forensic pathologist on-site at the time the body was discovered, noting that critical samples should have been collected immediately at the location.

“There should have been a forensic doctor at the scene. Important samples were needed—those were not taken in time,” he stated.

In a related comment, former Assistant Police Commissioner and current Chairman of the Police Service Commission Clinton Conway also commented on the case. While not speaking to the specifics, he stressed the need for accountability.

“If you fail to carry out your duties as a member of the force, that’s neglect. And there is a process for that—disciplinary trials, and possibly dismissal,” Conway said.

The statements add further fuel to public outrage as the nation continues to grieve Adriana Younge’s loss. With growing demands for transparency, accountability, and international oversight, the spotlight now turns to how authorities will respond to these serious allegations of investigative mishandling.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
