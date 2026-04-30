SHAMAR BENJAMIN KILLED, SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE

Victim Identified: 24-Year-Old Charlestown Construction Worker Gunned Down on North Road

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Police have officially confirmed the identity of the young man executed in broad daylight on Sunday morning along one of the city’s busiest commercial strips. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Shamar Benjamin, a construction worker residing in Charlestown.

While the victim’s name has now been added to the police file, the gunman remains at large, despite reports that he lingered at the scene for several minutes following the fatal encounter.

The Fatal Confrontation: A Malfunctioning Weapon

The shooting occurred at approximately 07:45 hrs on Sunday, April 26, between Alexander and Camp Streets. New details from investigators and eyewitnesses paint a chilling picture of the final moments:

The Dispute: Benjamin was standing outside a bar when he became involved in a “heated argument” with the suspect.

Benjamin was standing outside a bar when he became involved in a “heated argument” with the suspect. The Escalation: The suspect initially drew a handgun and attempted to shoot Benjamin in the foot, but the weapon reportedly malfunctioned .

The suspect initially drew a handgun and attempted to shoot Benjamin in the foot, but the weapon reportedly . The Assault: After the misfire, the suspect allegedly used the handgun to strike Benjamin multiple times about the head. Once the firearm was cleared, the assailant discharged a single, fatal shot at close range.

After the misfire, the suspect allegedly used the handgun to strike Benjamin multiple times about the head. Once the firearm was cleared, the assailant discharged a single, fatal shot at close range. The Exit: Witnesses described the gunman as “calm” as he walked away from Benjamin’s motionless body.

“He Was No Troublemaker”: A Father’s Plea for Justice

Visibly shaken, Quacy Benjamin, the victim’s father, is calling on the Guyana Police Force to ensure his son’s killer is apprehended.

The Discovery: Quacy revealed that he only learned of the tragedy after seeing a viral video of the scene and subsequently receiving a phone call.

Quacy revealed that he only learned of the tragedy after seeing a viral video of the scene and subsequently receiving a phone call. Character Portrait: Describing Shamar as a “hardworking young man,” his father maintained that his son was not a troublemaker and lived a quiet life dedicated to his work in the construction sector.

Describing Shamar as a “hardworking young man,” his father maintained that his son was not a troublemaker and lived a quiet life dedicated to his work in the construction sector. Demand for Accountability: “I am urging the authorities to ensure that my son’s killer is brought to justice,” the grieving father told Nightly News.

Investigation Update: Regional Division 4 ‘A’

While no arrests have been made, police have recovered significant evidence from the scene and are following several leads.

Evidence Collected: Investigators recovered a .32 spent shell and a brown leather holster near the body.

Investigators recovered a and a brown leather holster near the body. Potential Motive: Sources close to the investigation indicate the altercation may have been sparked by a dispute involving a Spanish-speaking woman known to both Shamar and the suspect.

Sources close to the investigation indicate the altercation may have been sparked by a dispute involving a known to both Shamar and the suspect. CCTV Review: Police are currently analyzing footage from several business-owned cameras in the North Road corridor to track the suspect’s movements and identify his point of escape.

A Community on Edge

The brazen nature of Shamar Benjamin’s killing—occurring during the morning hours in a high-traffic area—has left the Charlestown community and the wider city on edge. As the Benjamin family prepares for a final farewell, the pressure is mounting on law enforcement to provide answers and an arrest.