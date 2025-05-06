PRESIDENT CALLS FOR FAIR, ETHICAL REPORTING ON WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY

Tuesday, May 6, 2025
By Hgp Nightly News Staff
President Ali Commends Journalists, Calls for Integrity and Responsibility in Reporting Ahead of National Elections

by Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News.

GEORGETOWN, GUYANAPresident Irfaan Ali delivered a powerful address to celebrate World Press Freedom Day 2025, praising media professionals for their pivotal role in shaping national conversations, guiding public understanding, and holding leaders accountable.

Speaking at the Media Day Brunch held at State House, the President acknowledged the press’s evolving role in the digital transformation age and called for journalism rooted in fairness, accuracy, and integrity—especially in a year that holds significant political importance for the country.

“This is an important year. I expect you to report fairly, honestly, and openly on our elections,” the President declared.
“I urge every journalist in Guyana to hold fast to these principles and to do their job with integrity, courage, and professionalism.”

President Ali emphasized that the media must partner in national development and noted that when news organizations prioritize ethics and accountability, they become trusted pillars of democratic society.

In highlighting the global theme of “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom,” the President warned about the misuse of media platforms and the weaponization of press freedom by individuals or groups with malicious or self-serving agendas.

“There are forces at work that wish to exploit this freedom for narrow, selfish, and often malicious ends,” he cautioned.
“The press must be vigilant against becoming a tool for the perversion or distortion of news.”

The President also used the occasion to recognize and congratulate media professionals who contributed to Guyana’s media landscape. Their dedication, he noted, contributes to a more informed and empowered citizenry.

In a positive development, Guyana improved its position on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, rising from 77th to 73rd among 180 countries—a sign of progress in promoting media independence and transparency.

President Ali reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting freedom of expression, transparency, and access to information, calling them fundamental democratic rights.

“A free and independent press is a cornerstone of our democracy,” he said. “It allows citizens to speak freely, access credible information, and engage in public discourse without fear or reprisal.”

This year’s World Press Freedom Day reminds us of the shared responsibility of the media, the state, and the people to preserve truth, uphold rights, and advance Guyana’s democratic journey.

