THREE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN MURDER/ SUICIDE, SUSPECT SUCCUMBS AFTER CONSUMING POISON

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

Linden, Guyana – A horrifying act of domestic violence unfolded late Wednesday evening along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, leaving three members of the LaCruz family dead and a fourth battling for his life in hospital.

The victims have been identified as:

Maline LaCruz , 25

, 25 SueAnn LaCruz , 16

, 16 Waveney LaCruz, 50 (the mother of Molen and Suan)

Critically injured is Seon LaCruz, 23, who sustained gunshot wounds to the left shoulder and jaw and is undergoing emergency surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

According to police reports, the family had spent the day at a creek nearby and was returning home when Parmanand Ramdehol, Molen’s reputed husband, approached them at the Soesdyke Junction. He reportedly followed the family to their home at Ideal Road, where he entered the house, and an argument quickly escalated into gunfire.

Police say Ramdehol shot Maline multiple times — on both sides of her back, her right breast, and her throat. Waveney was shot in the left side of her head, left breast, and right hand, while Suan sustained gunshot wounds to her left breast and lower back.

Ramdehol then turned the gun on himself, dying at the scene. His 9mm APX Beretta pistol with five live rounds was recovered next to his body.

HGP Nightly News has learned that Parmanand Ramdehol had a known history of violence against Maline LaCruz. In January 2025, he was arrested and charged with wounding and threatening her. He was remanded to prison, later granted bail, and the matter was still active in the courts.

Just months ago, Molen took to Facebook in a chilling post detailing years of abuse and fear she had endured.

“This is not the first time I’ve been hurt. This is just the first time I’m speaking up,” she wrote in January.

Police officers from the Timehri Police Station responded and discovered seven spent shells, two warheads, and multiple metal fragments at the scene. The bodies of Maline, SueAnn, and Waveney LaCruz were taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center, where they were pronounced dead. They have since been transferred to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for post-mortem examinations.

The tragedy has once again brought Guyana’s domestic violence crisis into sharp focus, highlighting gaps in protection for victims even when legal charges are filed.

The Guyana Police Force is continuing its investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...