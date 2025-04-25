BAMIA PRIMARY SCHOOL STILL NOT COMPLETED

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Region 10, Guyana – The long-awaited Bamia Primary School project is finally nearing completion, according to contractors from Statement Investment Inc., who report that only minor plumbing, lighting fixtures, and electrical installations remain.

However, while an inspection by Regional Executive Officer Mr. Dwight John and project consultant Mr. Rudolph Anthony confirmed positive progress, Nightly News has verified—through video footage and a well-placed source—that certain external works, including the perimeter fence, remain incomplete.

The school, which has been under construction since November 2021, is expected to open in time for the September 2025 academic year, but the journey to this point has been riddled with challenges and controversy.

A source close to the project revealed that construction had been paused during December 2024 due to insufficient building materials—one of several obstacles that contributed to prolonged delays.

Initially awarded at a contract value of $346 million, the project was granted a supplementary $127 million in 2024 by the National Assembly, bringing the total project cost to $473 million.

Despite this sizable investment, the project has missed multiple deadlines. The delays are being attributed to a mix of labor shortages, increased material costs, and adverse weather conditions, all of which have affected the original construction timeline.

With the project spanning nearly four years and costs nearing half a billion dollars, questions have been raised by residents and observers alike about accountability and transparency.

“Why is so much money being spent on a school that’s still unfinished?” one resident queried during an on-site visit by Nightly News.

While the government continues to cite external factors for the setbacks, public frustration is mounting—especially as children in the region continue to await access to the promised modern learning facility.

Contractors have pledged to complete the remaining works in time for the September school term. Meanwhile, education stakeholders and local leaders are being urged to demand greater oversight as the final phase of construction wraps up.

Nightly News will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as the Bamia Primary School project progresses toward completion.

