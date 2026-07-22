Three Days Of National Mourning In Honor Victims Of The M.V. Barima Tragedy Begins On Wednesday

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali has proclaimed three days of national mourning, spanning Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, 2026, in honor of the victims of the M.V. Barima tragedy.

The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed the proclamation via an official statement, noting that the national flag will fly at half-mast on all government buildings, state institutions, and diplomatic posts across the country throughout the three-day observance.

The proclamation follows the capsizing of the 87-year-old state-operated passenger ferry approximately eight nautical miles off the Essequibo Coast, near Devonshire Castle. The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre reported that as of Tuesday, 77 passengers have been rescued, while 41 bodies have been recovered from the Atlantic Ocean. Authorities pinpointed the exact location of the downed vessel on the seabed on Monday afternoon.

National Schedule of Remembrance and Prayer

The government has structured a series of public observances to allow citizens, religious groups, and civic organizations across the nation to pay tribute to the victims:

Wednesday, July 22: A National Day of Prayer and Remembrance will be hosted at the Kingston Seawall in Georgetown.

A will be hosted at the Kingston Seawall in Georgetown. Thursday, July 23: A Night of Reflection and Prayer will be held in Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini).

A will be held in Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini). Friday, July 24: A concluding Night of Reflection and Vigil will take place in Mabaruma, Region One.

Religious institutions, community organizations, and private citizens across Guyana are encouraged to host localized candlelight vigils and moments of prayer in solidarity with the affected families throughout the national mourning period.

“This tragedy represents one of the worst maritime disasters in our nation’s recent history,” the Ministry of Home Affairs noted in its directive. “As a nation, we stand united in grief, prayer, and support for the families whose lives have been forever altered by this loss.”

The M.V. Barima capsized late Saturday night while en route from Georgetown to Port Kaituma, carrying an unconfirmed number of passengers due to discrepancies between the vessel’s official manifest and actual passenger load. Joint search-and-recovery operations involving the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard, regional partners, and private vessel operators remain active off the Essequibo Coast.