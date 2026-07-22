HomeNewsSherod Duncan Arrested; Drone, Other Equipment Seized In Charity
NewsPolitics

Sherod Duncan Arrested; Drone, Other Equipment Seized In Charity

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

CHARITY, ESSEQUIBO COAST — The high-stress atmosphere surrounding the recovery operations for the M.V. Barima tragedy took a contentious turn on Tuesday following the arrest of Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan in Charity, Region Two.

Duncan was taken into custody by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while documenting the ongoing search and recovery efforts and engaging with grieving families. Law enforcement officers accused the parliamentarian of unauthorized drone operation within what they described as a “restricted zone.”

Timeline of the Staging Site Incident

According to reports, Duncan was in the area alongside fellow Opposition MPs Saiku Andrews and Juretha Fernandes to provide support to affected families and document the emergency response:

                       [ CHARITY WATERFRONT ARREST TIMELINE ]
                                          │
       ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐
       ▼                                                                     ▼
 [ Initial Drone Flight ]                                            [ Ranks Intervention ]
 - Duncan launches aerial coverage of staging docks                  - Officer requests flight to cease
 - Interacts with arriving recovery vessels                         - MP complies; questions lack of signage
       │                                                                     │
       └──────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┘
                                          ▼
                             [ Custody & Equipment Seizure ]
                             - Senior officers arrive citing "orders"
                             - MP detained for operating in "restricted area"
                             - Camera, drone, & memory cards confiscated

“A police officer approached me and instructed me to discontinue the flight, and I immediately complied,” Duncan stated following his initial interaction with officers. “However, senior officers subsequently arrived, stating they were acting on instructions and informing me that I was being taken into custody for operating in a restricted area—despite there being no public notice or designated boundary markers posted anywhere at the site.”

Equipment Confiscated as Police Review Charges

Following his detention, police ranks confiscated Duncan’s drone, camera gear, and associated recording equipment.

Incident ParameterOfficial Status / Detail
Location of ArrestCharity Waterfront Staging Area, Region Two (Essequibo Coast).
Accompanying OfficialsMP Saiku Andrews, MP Juretha Fernandes.
Seized ItemsUnmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone), professional camera, storage drives.
Legal Basis CitedOperating an unauthorized aerial device in a designated emergency response zone.
Official GPF StatementPending; matter remains under active review by regional commanders.

Up to news time, the Guyana Police Force had not issued a formal press statement clarifying the precise statutory basis for the arrest or confirming whether formal criminal charges will be laid. Legal observers and opposition members have questioned the sudden designation of the public Charity waterfront as a restricted area without prior official publication by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) or the police administration.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition benches, who argue that the arrest represents an attempt to restrict media coverage and independent oversight of the ongoing recovery efforts. As search teams continue retrieving victims from the seabed off Devonshire Castle, the matter remains under active review.

Previous article
Police Execute Search Warrant At Azruddin Mohamed’s Property While He Was Out Supporting Rescue And Recovery Efforts
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID