Sherod Duncan Arrested; Drone, Other Equipment Seized In Charity

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

CHARITY, ESSEQUIBO COAST — The high-stress atmosphere surrounding the recovery operations for the M.V. Barima tragedy took a contentious turn on Tuesday following the arrest of Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan in Charity, Region Two.

Duncan was taken into custody by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while documenting the ongoing search and recovery efforts and engaging with grieving families. Law enforcement officers accused the parliamentarian of unauthorized drone operation within what they described as a “restricted zone.”

Timeline of the Staging Site Incident

According to reports, Duncan was in the area alongside fellow Opposition MPs Saiku Andrews and Juretha Fernandes to provide support to affected families and document the emergency response:

[ CHARITY WATERFRONT ARREST TIMELINE ] │ ┌──────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Initial Drone Flight ] [ Ranks Intervention ] - Duncan launches aerial coverage of staging docks - Officer requests flight to cease - Interacts with arriving recovery vessels - MP complies; questions lack of signage │ │ └──────────────────────────────────┬──────────────────────────────────┘ ▼ [ Custody & Equipment Seizure ] - Senior officers arrive citing "orders" - MP detained for operating in "restricted area" - Camera, drone, & memory cards confiscated

“A police officer approached me and instructed me to discontinue the flight, and I immediately complied,” Duncan stated following his initial interaction with officers. “However, senior officers subsequently arrived, stating they were acting on instructions and informing me that I was being taken into custody for operating in a restricted area—despite there being no public notice or designated boundary markers posted anywhere at the site.”

Equipment Confiscated as Police Review Charges

Following his detention, police ranks confiscated Duncan’s drone, camera gear, and associated recording equipment.

Incident Parameter Official Status / Detail Location of Arrest Charity Waterfront Staging Area, Region Two (Essequibo Coast). Accompanying Officials MP Saiku Andrews, MP Juretha Fernandes. Seized Items Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone), professional camera, storage drives. Legal Basis Cited Operating an unauthorized aerial device in a designated emergency response zone. Official GPF Statement Pending; matter remains under active review by regional commanders.

Up to news time, the Guyana Police Force had not issued a formal press statement clarifying the precise statutory basis for the arrest or confirming whether formal criminal charges will be laid. Legal observers and opposition members have questioned the sudden designation of the public Charity waterfront as a restricted area without prior official publication by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) or the police administration.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition benches, who argue that the arrest represents an attempt to restrict media coverage and independent oversight of the ongoing recovery efforts. As search teams continue retrieving victims from the seabed off Devonshire Castle, the matter remains under active review.