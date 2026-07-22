Edghill Must Resign Amidst Greatest Maritime Disaster In Guyana’s History – APA

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Public and political outrage over the M.V. Barima capsizing reached new heights as the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) bluntly demanded the immediate removal of Public Works Minister Juan Edghill.

The advocacy group joins a chorus of opposition parties, civil society organizations, and social media commentators calling on the Minister to step down in the wake of what is being described as the worst maritime tragedy in Guyana’s modern history.

In a statement issued on Monday, the APA declared that the disaster was “a tragedy waiting to happen,” pointing out that passengers traveling the North-West route have voiced serious concerns for years regarding unseaworthy vessels, improper crew conduct, and general safety hazards.

Key Demands and Issues Raised by the APA

Systemic Transportation Inequities: The APA stressed that safe travel is a fundamental human right, not a luxury. Hinterland and Indigenous communities—who rely heavily on ferry travel due to high airfare costs for medical care, schooling, and commerce—should not be forced to endure hazardous conditions.

The APA stressed that safe travel is a fundamental human right, not a luxury. Hinterland and Indigenous communities—who rely heavily on ferry travel due to high airfare costs for medical care, schooling, and commerce—should not be forced to endure hazardous conditions. Management & Manifest Lapses: Pointing to the wild discrepancies in the vessel’s official manifest—where dozens of rescued survivors were completely unlisted—the APA cited this as clear evidence of corrupt loading practices and a lack of administrative accountability within the Transport and Harbours Department.

Pointing to the wild discrepancies in the vessel’s official manifest—where dozens of rescued survivors were completely unlisted—the APA cited this as clear evidence of corrupt loading practices and a lack of administrative accountability within the Transport and Harbours Department. Call for Independent Maritime Review: Beyond Minister Edghill’s resignation, the organization is demanding an impartial, comprehensive review of Guyana’s entire river and sea transit network, involving international experts and direct consultations with riverain communities.

[ APA SYSTEMIC CRITIQUE FRAMEWORK ] │ ┌────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Administrative Lapses ] [ Structural Inequities ] - Unlisted passengers on official manifest - Hinterland relies heavily on sea travel - Unaddressed complaints on vessel conditions - Costly airfares leave few alternatives - Alleged corrupt loading practices at ports - Chronic neglect of regional safety standards

“For too long, the safety of those who depend on Guyana’s waterways has not received the level of attention, urgency, and care it deserves,” the APA stated. “Every tragedy that fails to produce meaningful reform increases the likelihood of another. Safe transportation is a fundamental right that every person in Guyana deserves, regardless of where they live.”

Unchecked Overloading and Ongoing Investigations

The APA’s call coincides with survivor testimony detailing severe operational failures prior to departure. One survivor, identified as Mr. Murray, recounted that a port official at the Georgetown stelling had explicitly acknowledged the vessel was overloaded and needed cargo removed, yet the ferry was permitted to set sail without any weight reduction.

While the government has suspended the Georgetown port operations team pending an internal investigation, critics argue that accountability must reach the executive level. The formal investigation into the exact mechanical causes, crew conduct, and structural seaworthiness of the 87-year-old vessel remains ongoing.