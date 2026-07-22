HomeNewsHome Affairs Statement On M.V. Barima Disaster Draws Public Backlash
NewsPolitics

Home Affairs Statement On M.V. Barima Disaster Draws Public Backlash

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A official advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs warning the public against creating, sharing, or republishing unverified content related to the M.V. Barima tragedy has sparked severe public backlash, with citizens and civil society groups accusing the government of attempting to muzzle public discussion during a period of national grief.

The controversy follows a formal statement released by Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond, in which the Ministry offered condolences to the families of victims while confirming that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is actively conducting a comprehensive investigation into the disaster.

While the Ministry appealed to citizens to submit photos, video footage, or relevant evidence to assist investigators, it included a explicit stern warning: individuals who knowingly disseminate fabricated or misleading material could face criminal investigation and prosecution under Guyanese law for offenses such as public mischief.

Key Criticisms Raised by the Public and Legal Analysts

  • Insensitive Timing: Critics argue that issuing legal warnings while search, recovery, and body identification efforts remain active shifts state focus away from supporting grieving families.
  • Perceived Narrative Control: Social media commentators and opposition members contend that the statement creates an intimidating atmosphere, intended to suppress public scrutiny over manifest discrepancies and vessel safety conditions.
  • Chilling Effect on Free Expression: Legal observers noted that threatening criminal charges during a major crisis risks deterring whistleblowers and eyewitnesses from sharing critical ground information.
                      [ STATE ADVISORY VS. PUBLIC REACTION ]
                                         │
        ┌────────────────────────────────┴────────────────────────────────┐
        ▼                                                                 ▼
 [ Ministry Statement ]                                          [ Public Backlash ]
 - Calls for evidence submissions                                - Deemed "threatening & insensitive"
 - Warns against "fabricated content"                            - Accusations of muzzling free speech
 - Cites criminal charges for public mischief                    - Demands focus remain on recovery & truth

“At a time when families are still identifying the bodies of their loved ones and waiting for answers, the priority of the state should be absolute transparency, continuous updates, and compassionate support—not reminding grieving citizens of criminal penalties for posting on social media,” one civic advocate expressed online.

While legal analysts acknowledge that preventing the spread of deliberate misinformation is crucial during national emergencies, the consensus among critics remains that the Ministry’s punitive tone has overshadowed its message of condolence, further straining public trust as independent investigations into the tragedy continue.

Previous article
Three Days Of National Mourning In Honor Victims Of The M.V. Barima Tragedy Begins On Wednesday
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID