HomeNewsPolice Execute Search Warrant At Azruddin Mohamed’s Property While He Was Out...
News

Police Execute Search Warrant At Azruddin Mohamed’s Property While He Was Out Supporting Rescue And Recovery Efforts

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
2

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

FRIENDSHIP, EAST BANK DEMERARA — In a dramatic escalation of one of Guyana’s most high-profile cold cases, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday executed a magistrate-approved search warrant at a Friendship, East Bank Demerara property owned by businessman and Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed.

The raid forms part of an intensified, multi-agency push into the March 2021 execution-style murder of Ricardo “Paper Shorts” Fagundes outside a popular Main Street, Georgetown nightclub. The search occurred while Mohamed was away in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), where he was providing material support and assisting families impacted by the fatal capsizing of the M.V. Barima.

Tensions High as Family Live-Streams Police Operation

According to an official statement issued by the Guyana Police Force, the search warrant was issued by a sitting Magistrate after senior investigators presented new information and sought formal legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). While police communications refrained from explicitly naming Mohamed in their initial release, the Opposition Leader’s family immediately confirmed ownership of the Friendship estate.

Mohamed’s sister, Hana Mohamed, broadcast the entire police raid live on social media, vehemently condemning the action and calling it a coordinated political distraction while her brother was actively deployed in humanitarian rescue operations on the Essequibo Coast.

                      [ FAGUNDES MURDER INVESTIGATION TIMELINE ]
                                         │
        MARCH 2021                                                      JULY 2026
             ┌──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
             ▼                                                              ▼
 [ Main Street Execution ]                                      [ Friendship Raid & Arrests ]
 - Ricardo "Paper Shorts" Fagundes gunned down                  - Search warrant executed at Mohamed property
 - AK-47 shell casings recovered at scene                       - Multiple suspects detained under new leads
 - Unresolved cold case for over 5 years                        - Clashing political & legal narratives

Political Retaliation Claims vs. Official Law Enforcement Directives

The search comes on the heels of a series of detentions and interrogations as police pursue fresh leads in the five-year-old homicide case:

  • Allegations of Political Motivation: Azruddin Mohamed has repeatedly maintained that the renewed focus on his family and associates is politically weaponized retaliation, linked to recent opposition demands for a forensic audit into President Irfaan Ali’s multi-billion-dollar private agricultural ranch along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.
  • Law Enforcement Stance: The Guyana Police Force has firmly rejected claims of political targeting, asserting that all search warrants, detentions, and forensic checks are strictly evidence-driven, lawful steps guided by judicial oversight.

“Our presence at the property was fully authorized under a warrant issued by a competent judicial authority,” a senior police source confirmed. “This is an active criminal investigation into a high-profile homicide. The law applies equally, regardless of an individual’s political standing or current activities.”

As forensic ranks wrapped up their search of the Friendship compound, police confirmed that the seized items and documentation remain under active technical review, with further statements expected as the Fagundes murder inquiry continues to unfold.

Previous article
Home Affairs Statement On M.V. Barima Disaster Draws Public Backlash
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID