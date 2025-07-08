Tuesday, July 8, 2025
THIS IS NOT US: WIN CAMPAIGN CONDEMNS RACIST FLYER CIRCULATING ONLINE

Georgetown, Guyana — The WIN campaign is distancing itself from a campaign flyer circulating online that features what it describes as “disgustingly racist images,” and has denounced the flyer in strong terms. In a statement issued today, the campaign said it has become aware that the flyer is being falsely attributed to them.

However, the team made it clear that the image, along with the harmful stereotypes it promotes, has no place in their movement.“This is not who we are,” the statement reads. “Our campaign is rooted in unity and respect for all races.

We would never create or endorse such divisive, derogatory images. ”While the source of the flyer remains unclear, the WIN campaign suggested that the incident may be a calculated move to discredit their growing platform, which they describe as one committed to moving Guyana away from division and marginalization.

“We are not surprised by this malicious act,” the statement continues. “But we reject it completely and unreservedly. Our goal is to bring about change that allows every Guyanese to feel valued, respected, and empowered.

”WIN has framed its campaign around building what it calls “a new dispensation”—one that breaks from corruption and political behaviors rooted in exclusion. According to the team, the current ruling administration has fostered a political culture that punishes dissent and disrespects citizens who challenge the status quo.

“They are not like us,” the campaign declared. “We embrace enlightened citizenship and a future where every Guyanese can truly win. ”The WIN campaign is urging voters to stay focused on the issues and not be distracted by what it describes as political sabotage.

