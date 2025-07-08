CRIME IS DOWN BUT FEAR REMAINS: POLICE PROMISE ACTION

Even as national crime statistics show dramatic improvements, many Guyanese say fear still lingers in their everyday lives. In response, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is stepping up its presence in vulnerable communities to reassure citizens and deter would-be offenders.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, speaking on the GPF’s weekly programme Safeguarding Our Nation, acknowledged that the feeling of insecurity can be just as impactful as crime itself. “Fear is shaped by experience, not numbers,” he said.

“But we’re listening, we’re working, and we won’t stop until every Guyanese feels safe.”Though statistics paint a hopeful picture — with serious crime down 88% compared to 2015 — many residents still say they don’t feel safe in their homes or communities.

Blanhum explained that most crimes are committed by a small group of offenders and that police efforts are focused accordingly, targeting crime hotspots and known offenders. He also outlined the major challenges facing law enforcement today, including domestic violence, cybercrime, alcohol-related incidents, and drug trafficking — especially along Guyana’s borders.

“There’s no doubt that incidents feel bigger in smaller countries, especially with how fast information spreads online,” he said.The GPF, he noted, is not just increasing patrols. It is also strengthening ties with the communities most affected.

Officers are working closely with schools and youth groups to deter young people from turning to crime.“Youth crime worries us all,” Blanhum said. “That’s why we’re actively engaging young people. We don’t just lecture — we listen.

”These engagements include outreach programmes, mentorship efforts, and building partnerships with community leaders to address root causes of criminal behaviour.

Blanhum also cautioned against misinformation on social media, warning that it can unnecessarily escalate fear. “Spreading false information only helps those who thrive on fear. We’re encouraging everyone to check facts before sharing,” he said.

While the Police Force continues to cite progress, its leadership appears increasingly aware that safety isn’t just about statistics — it’s about trust, connection, and visibility. For many, the presence of uniformed officers in their neighbourhoods signals not just enforcement, but reassurance.

