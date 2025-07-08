Tuesday, July 8, 2025
HomeArticlesCRIME IS DOWN BUT FEAR REMAINS: POLICE PROMISE ACTION
ArticlesCrime

CRIME IS DOWN BUT FEAR REMAINS: POLICE PROMISE ACTION

By HGPTV
0
79

Even as national crime statistics show dramatic improvements, many Guyanese say fear still lingers in their everyday lives. In response, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is stepping up its presence in vulnerable communities to reassure citizens and deter would-be offenders.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum, speaking on the GPF’s weekly programme Safeguarding Our Nation, acknowledged that the feeling of insecurity can be just as impactful as crime itself. “Fear is shaped by experience, not numbers,” he said.

“But we’re listening, we’re working, and we won’t stop until every Guyanese feels safe.”Though statistics paint a hopeful picture — with serious crime down 88% compared to 2015 — many residents still say they don’t feel safe in their homes or communities.

Blanhum explained that most crimes are committed by a small group of offenders and that police efforts are focused accordingly, targeting crime hotspots and known offenders. He also outlined the major challenges facing law enforcement today, including domestic violence, cybercrime, alcohol-related incidents, and drug trafficking — especially along Guyana’s borders.

“There’s no doubt that incidents feel bigger in smaller countries, especially with how fast information spreads online,” he said.The GPF, he noted, is not just increasing patrols. It is also strengthening ties with the communities most affected.

Officers are working closely with schools and youth groups to deter young people from turning to crime.“Youth crime worries us all,” Blanhum said. “That’s why we’re actively engaging young people. We don’t just lecture — we listen.

”These engagements include outreach programmes, mentorship efforts, and building partnerships with community leaders to address root causes of criminal behaviour.

Blanhum also cautioned against misinformation on social media, warning that it can unnecessarily escalate fear. “Spreading false information only helps those who thrive on fear. We’re encouraging everyone to check facts before sharing,” he said.

While the Police Force continues to cite progress, its leadership appears increasingly aware that safety isn’t just about statistics — it’s about trust, connection, and visibility. For many, the presence of uniformed officers in their neighbourhoods signals not just enforcement, but reassurance.

Previous article
THIS IS NOT US: WIN CAMPAIGN CONDEMNS RACIST FLYER CIRCULATING ONLINE
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Two hospitalised with head injuries, five nursing wounds after speeding driver...

63 persons confirmed with COVID-19 in Guyana