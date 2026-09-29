‘They Called Me Jesus’: St. John’s College Headteacher Beverley Agard Challenges TSC Demotion, Demands Fresh Disciplinary Hearing

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — After dedicating 28 years to the national education sector, Beverley Agard, Headteacher of St. John’s College, is mounting an aggressive challenge against the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) following its decision to demote and transfer her.

Agard alleges that her statutory disciplinary hearing violated fundamental principles of natural justice, claiming commissioners flatly refused to inspect exculpatory documentary evidence she tendered to disprove administrative allegations leveled against her.

Compounding the controversy, the veteran educator revealed that the proceedings degenerated into personal ridicule when a commissioner mockingly referred to her as “Jesus,” before senior officials reportedly pressured her to apply for early retirement ahead of her 50th birthday.

Procedural Breakdown: Refusal of Defense Evidence

The disciplinary action brought against Agard by the TSC stemmed from a series of internal administrative infractions, including allegations of submitting official school documents past deadlines and claims that Grade 11 students were improperly granted study leave.

Agard stated that she attended the formal hearing prepared to rebut every charge item by item with contemporaneous school records, only to have her submissions summarily rejected:

Evidence Ignored: Agard testified that despite being directed to account for the alleged lapses, the commission declined to evaluate her verifying logs.

Agard testified that despite being directed to account for the alleged lapses, the commission declined to evaluate her verifying logs. Presumption of Dishonesty: Rather than reviewing the records, commissioners allegedly informed the senior administrator directly that they had no interest in examining her documents and did not believe her account.

Rather than reviewing the records, commissioners allegedly informed the senior administrator directly that they had no interest in examining her documents and did not believe her account. Selective Enforcement Allegations: Agard contended that she has been deliberately targeted, noting that multiple secondary school headteachers across Georgetown and regional education districts routinely experience document submission delays without being subjected to demotion or involuntary reassignment.

“The TSC asked me to respond on these matters which I did individually showing them evidence,” Agard stated. “After listening to me, they told me that they do not want to see my evidence and they do not believe what I’m saying.”

‘Quite Insulting’: Mocking Remarks and Early Retirement Pressure

According to Agard, the tenor of the session went well beyond professional administrative inquiry, turning into personal disparagement and unsolicited pressure on her tenure:

The “Jesus” Remark: During deliberations on her explanations, a remark was made comparing her to “Jesus,” a comment Agard characterized as deeply demeaning and inappropriate for a constitutional body.

During deliberations on her explanations, a remark was made comparing her to “Jesus,” a comment Agard characterized as deeply demeaning and inappropriate for a constitutional body. Pressure for Early Retirement: Agard disclosed that commissioners overstepped the disciplinary charges by advising her to exit the public teaching service when she reaches age 50. Officials specifically urged her to submit an early retirement application in 2026 to take effect on July 1, 2027.

“One clear statement that was made during the discussion that I think referring to me that I’m Jesus is the first comment that was made that was quite insultive to me,” Agard recounted.

“It was clearly clearly suggested that I retire next year, July 1st, and I should start applying for that early retirement this year, 2026.”

Demand for a Fresh, Impartial Hearing

Insisting that any decision regarding the conclusion of her nearly three-decade career in the public school system rests solely with her, Agard is demanding that the TSC set aside its punitive transfer and demotion orders and convene an independent, impartial hearing.

“I’m looking for a fresh disciplinary hearing, and I think TSC needs to be fair,” Agard affirmed, adding that natural justice requires all exhibits, attendance registers, and academic submissions to be weighed impartially before punitive administrative sanctions are imposed on senior school heads.