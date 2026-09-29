$1M Fine, Six Months In Jail If Your Animals Stray Onto Runway Spaces — GCAA Warns

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Livestock and domestic animal owners across Guyana could face severe criminal penalties—including a maximum fine of $1 million (GYD) and up to six months’ imprisonment—if their animals are found straying onto active aerodrome runways.

The warning was issued by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) following an uptick in reports of cattle, horses, dogs, and other livestock trespassing across active airstrips and aerodrome lands nationwide.

The statutory aviation regulator cautioned that stray animals on active runways pose an unacceptable threat to air transport, creating catastrophic hazards for landing and departing aircraft, flight crews, and the travelling public.

Strict Liability Under the Civil Aviation Act 2018

The GCAA emphasized that the law enforces strict accountability regardless of whether livestock are intentionally led onto aerodrome property or simply left unattended due to reckless grazing practices:

Statutory Prohibition: Under Section 83(1) of the Civil Aviation Act 2018 , any person who unlawfully trespasses on aerodrome land, or causes or permits an animal to trespass on such premises, commits an indictable statutory offense.

Under , any person who unlawfully trespasses on aerodrome land, or causes or permits an animal to trespass on such premises, commits an indictable statutory offense. Penal Sanctions: A summary conviction under the statute carries a mandatory punitive fine of up to $1,000,000 (GYD) and a custodial sentence of six months in prison .

A summary conviction under the statute carries a mandatory punitive fine of up to and a custodial sentence of . Criminal Liability for Negligence: The Authority warned owners that claiming lack of knowledge will not serve as a legal defense; owners are liable whether animals are deliberately released or negligently allowed to roam near unfenced or demarcated airstrips.

Aerodromes Designated as Critical Infrastructure

The GCAA stressed that interior airstrips and coastal aerodromes serve as lifeline corridors connecting remote hinterland communities to administrative and medical centers, making uninterrupted operations vital:

Unacceptable Aviation Hazard: Animal incursions during high-speed take-offs or landings can cause catastrophic landing-gear collapse, engine ingestion, runway excursions, or fatal crashes.

Animal incursions during high-speed take-offs or landings can cause catastrophic landing-gear collapse, engine ingestion, runway excursions, or fatal crashes. Coordinated Law Enforcement Action: The GCAA confirmed that it is partnering with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and regional administrative bodies to track animal branding marks, identify offending owners, impound stray livestock, and pursue summary convictions in the magistrate courts.

The GCAA confirmed that it is partnering with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and regional administrative bodies to track animal branding marks, identify offending owners, impound stray livestock, and pursue summary convictions in the magistrate courts. Community Vigilance: The regulator appealed to residents and farmers living adjacent to airstrips to recognize aerodromes as safety-critical infrastructure, maintain perimeter fencing, and report unauthorized access.

Members of the public who observe stray animals on runway lands or witness breaches of aerodrome boundaries are urged to alert local authorities or contact the GCAA anonymously via its dedicated 24/7 hotline at 608-4222.