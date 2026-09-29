POLICE INSPECTOR ACCUSES SOCU HEAD OF SEXUAL ASSAULT, DEATH THREATS

HGP Nightly News – A female police inspector has accused Deputy Commissioner Fizal Karimbaksh of sexually assaulting her on two occasions and repeatedly threatening to shoot her if she ended their relationship. She says fear for her life kept her from reporting the allegations earlier.

The inspector told Nightly News that she first met Karimbaksh in April 2019 after seeking help with her application to join the Guyana Police Force. She had written the entrance examination in 2017 but had received no response, she said. A relative who was a police officer arranged for her to meet Karimbaksh at the Felix Austin Police College.

According to her account, Karimbaksh later contacted her and told her he liked her. She alleged that, during a subsequent visit to his quarters at Eve Leary, he had sexual intercourse with her despite her telling him to stop.

The inspector alleged that a second sexual assault occurred in April 2023, when Karimbaksh entered her hotel room during an official training programme in Argentina. She said she subsequently told him she wanted to end their relationship, but he threatened to shoot her.

She also described a confrontation outside the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission on September 6, 2024. The inspector alleged that Karimbaksh followed her vehicle and pointed a firearm at her. She said she drew her service weapon, after which he lowered his gun and drove away.

The inspector said she made several unsuccessful requests for a transfer before disclosing her allegations to the Home Affairs Minister on September 20, 2026. She said she was transferred three days later.

Karimbaksh faced separate sexual harassment complaints from three female police recruits in 2021. A former Police Service Commission member said at the time that an investigation had led to a recommendation for disciplinary charges. Karimbaksh denied those earlier accusations, calling them “trumped up.” They are separate from the inspector’s current allegations.

Nightly News contacted Karimbaksh for a response to the latest allegations but had received none. It has not been confirmed whether a criminal or disciplinary investigation has been opened. The inspector’s allegations remain unproven.