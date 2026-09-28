HomeArticlesILLEGAL SIRENS? TRAFFIC CHIEF SAYS ‘I KNOW WHO I’M LOOKING FOR’
ArticlesCourtCrimeNewsPolitics

ILLEGAL SIRENS? TRAFFIC CHIEF SAYS ‘I KNOW WHO I’M LOOKING FOR’

By HGPTV
0
106
Police red and blue lights

HGP Nightly News – Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh has issued a warning to motorists using unauthorised sirens and emergency lights, declaring “I know who I’m looking for,” as police turn to surveillance cameras and public reports to track suspected offenders.

The crackdown has already resulted in four pieces of emergency warning equipment, valued at more than $2 million, being seized from private vehicles within the past seven days.

According to Singh, the vehicles were linked to a contractor, a private security company, a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit staff member and another individual.

The equipment has been lodged as evidence for the respective matters to be taken before the courts.

Singh said the Traffic Department is increasingly using technology to identify vehicles suspected of carrying unauthorised emergency equipment.

Safe City, Safe Country cameras and SRIS cameras are being used as part of the operation.

Police are also receiving information from members of the public through the Road Watch application.

Once a vehicle is identified, Singh said investigators can turn to the motor vehicle database to determine its registered owner.

“I know who I’m looking for,” he said while discussing the enforcement strategy on the Starting Point podcast.

Singh stressed that private vehicles do not gain emergency privileges simply because they are associated with a company, agency or organisation.

He said the law currently permits only three categories of emergency vehicles to use a “siren, gong or bell.”

Those are police vehicles, fire service vehicles and ambulances.

The Traffic Department’s intensified enforcement comes amid public concern over private vehicles fitted with emergency warning equipment.

Singh said police will continue combining camera surveillance, public reports and vehicle registration information to identify suspected offenders.

Previous article
MV BARIMA ACCUSED ASK COURT TO THROW BRAKES ON MURDER PROCEEDINGS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on GOVERNMENT SEIZES ANOTHER 35 GEORGETOWN STREETS, BRINGING TOTAL TAKEOVER TO 57
Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID