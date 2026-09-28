ILLEGAL SIRENS? TRAFFIC CHIEF SAYS ‘I KNOW WHO I’M LOOKING FOR’

HGP Nightly News – Traffic Chief Mahendra Singh has issued a warning to motorists using unauthorised sirens and emergency lights, declaring “I know who I’m looking for,” as police turn to surveillance cameras and public reports to track suspected offenders.

The crackdown has already resulted in four pieces of emergency warning equipment, valued at more than $2 million, being seized from private vehicles within the past seven days.

According to Singh, the vehicles were linked to a contractor, a private security company, a Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit staff member and another individual.

The equipment has been lodged as evidence for the respective matters to be taken before the courts.

Singh said the Traffic Department is increasingly using technology to identify vehicles suspected of carrying unauthorised emergency equipment.

Safe City, Safe Country cameras and SRIS cameras are being used as part of the operation.

Police are also receiving information from members of the public through the Road Watch application.

Once a vehicle is identified, Singh said investigators can turn to the motor vehicle database to determine its registered owner.

“I know who I’m looking for,” he said while discussing the enforcement strategy on the Starting Point podcast.

Singh stressed that private vehicles do not gain emergency privileges simply because they are associated with a company, agency or organisation.

He said the law currently permits only three categories of emergency vehicles to use a “siren, gong or bell.”

Those are police vehicles, fire service vehicles and ambulances.

The Traffic Department’s intensified enforcement comes amid public concern over private vehicles fitted with emergency warning equipment.

Singh said police will continue combining camera surveillance, public reports and vehicle registration information to identify suspected offenders.