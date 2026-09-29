MV Barima Case: Defence Files Statements As Three Accused Remain Behind Bars

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

CHARITY, ESSEQUIBO COAST — Nearly two and a half months after the catastrophic sinking of the MV Barima claimed 73 lives in the deadliest maritime disaster in modern Guyanese history, the vessel’s captain and two senior crew members will remain behind bars on remand following their latest court appearance.

Captain Kevin Price, called “KP”; Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts; and Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson appeared virtually via Zoom on Monday before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Charity Magistrate’s Court.

During the hearing, defense counsel moved forward with formal written submissions on behalf of the accused, prompting the court to grant state prosecutors time to review the documents and prepare written responses ahead of an adjourned return date set for October 12, 2026.

Procedural Maneuvers: Defense Submissions and State Scrutiny

The virtual sitting centered on filings required before the magistrate’s court transitions into formal preliminary evaluation:

Filing Defense Statements: Prominent defense attorney Dexter Todd , appearing as part of the legal team representing Price and Granderson, informed the court that the defense’s formal written statements were finalized and that physical copies would be hand-delivered to the registry before the close of business.

Prominent defense attorney , appearing as part of the legal team representing Price and Granderson, informed the court that the defense’s formal written statements were finalized and that physical copies would be hand-delivered to the registry before the close of business. Electronic Submissions: Todd requested the court’s official registry email address to ensure certified digital copies were simultaneously transmitted to the bench and opposing counsel.

Todd requested the court’s official registry email address to ensure certified digital copies were simultaneously transmitted to the bench and opposing counsel. Prosecutorial Review Period: Magistrate Mohabir ordered that Police Prosecutor Mandel Moore be served with all defense statements, establishing an operational window for the prosecution to examine the arguments and file responsive legal briefs prior to the next hearing.

Magistrate Mohabir ordered that Police Prosecutor be served with all defense statements, establishing an operational window for the prosecution to examine the arguments and file responsive legal briefs prior to the next hearing. Remand Order Extended: With murder being an indictable, non-bailable offense at the magisterial level, Magistrate Mohabir remanded all three defendants back to the custody of the Guyana Prison Service.

The Defendants and Legal Retainers

The three defendants face joint indictments for murder following formal legal advice tendered to Police Headquarters by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP):

Captain Kevin Price (40): A master mariner residing at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, represented by attorneys Dexter Smartt and Dexter Todd.

A master mariner residing at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, represented by attorneys Dexter Smartt and Dexter Todd. Chief Mate Rondell Dwayne Roberts (42): Stationed at Meadow Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, represented by defense attorney Everton Lammy-Singh.

Stationed at Meadow Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara, represented by defense attorney Everton Lammy-Singh. Goods Superintendent Delon Granderson (33): Of Fellowship, West Coast Demerara, also represented by the legal team of Dexter Smartt and Dexter Todd.

The Disaster Toll and the November 16 Paper Committal

The criminal charges arise from the catastrophic July 18 sinking of the passenger and cargo ferry MV Barima:

Verified Casualty Metrics: The disaster claimed 73 confirmed fatalities , while 76 passengers survived . At least 30 or more individuals remain missing and unaccounted for , leaving deep emotional trauma across coastal and hinterland families.

The disaster claimed , while . At least , leaving deep emotional trauma across coastal and hinterland families. Paper Committal on November 16: Magistrate Mohabir confirmed that the matter is slated to enter paper committal proceedings on November 16, 2026 .

Magistrate Mohabir confirmed that the matter is slated to enter paper committal proceedings on . High Court Threshold: Under the paper committal framework, Magistrate Mohabir will evaluate the sworn written depositions, witness statements, and forensic documentary evidence tendered by Prosecutor Moore without hearing exhaustive oral testimony, determining whether a prima facie case of murder has been established to warrant committing the three men to stand trial before a judge and jury in the Supreme Court of Judicature.

The case will return to the Charity Magistrate’s Court on October 12, 2026, for the prosecution’s formal reply to the defense statements.