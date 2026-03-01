THE STORY OF JAUREL HENDRICKS: FROM CHARLESTOWN TO CARIBBEAN MARITIME UNIVERSITY

The Inspiring Rise of Jaurel Hendricks

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

GUYANA — The journey from the streets of Charlestown to the prestigious halls of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) in Jamaica is a path paved with more than just textbooks and tuition; for Jaurel Hendricks, it is a masterclass in resilience, faith, and the transformative power of a community that refuses to let its talent go to waste.

Jaurel’s story is a powerful rebuttal to the stereotypes often associated with his home community. It is a narrative of a young man who navigated single-parent struggles, financial heartbreak, and social stigma to emerge as a burgeoning leader in the global logistics industry.

A Foundation of Excellence

Jaurel’s academic record reads like a list of milestones designed to defy the odds.

The Early Years: After starting at North Georgetown Secondary , he completed his 5th- and 6th-form studies at Morgan’s Learning Centre and The Bishops’ High School (2018–2020).

After starting at , he completed his 5th- and 6th-form studies at and (2018–2020). The Logistics Specialist: At the CAPE level, Jaurel ranked 6th on the Regional Merit List for Logistics & Supply Chain Management Unit 2—notably the only Guyanese student to break into the Caribbean’s top 10.

At the CAPE level, Jaurel ranked for Logistics & Supply Chain Management Unit 2—notably the only Guyanese student to break into the Caribbean’s top 10. Higher Education: Enrolling at CMU in 2021, he is currently finalizing a Bachelor of Science in Logistics & Supply Chain Management , having already earned a Diploma with Honours .

Enrolling at CMU in 2021, he is currently finalizing a , having already earned a . Continuous Learning: In 2023 alone, he secured certifications from Google, Rutgers, and Duke University in specialized fields like Project Management and Oil & Gas Operations.

Overcoming the “Professional” Stigma

Jaurel’s path was not without personal sacrifice. Growing up in a single-parent household following the loss of his father at age one, he was raised by his mother, Lonnie Nunes, with the support of his “second mother,” Anastasia Sanford.

Early in his journey, Jaurel faced the sting of societal bias. He recalls the pressure to cut his locs before entering 6th form—a difficult choice made to fit a traditional mold of “professionalism” to ensure his academic opportunities were not sidelined by his appearance.

Tragedy and the “God’s Plan” Moment

The most significant test of Jaurel’s resolve came just two weeks after he arrived in Jamaica to begin his studies at CMU. His uncle and primary financier, Revion Jaundoo, passed away suddenly.

“The effort is all on me, but the outcome is all God,” Jaurel reflects.

Faced with an immediate financial crisis, the “community” he had built back home and abroad stepped in:

The ACMF Scholarship: Facilitated by Ms. Geneive Metzger , the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation provided a scholarship that covered his tuition, contingent on a 3.0+ GPA.

Facilitated by , the American Caribbean Maritime Foundation provided a scholarship that covered his tuition, contingent on a 3.0+ GPA. The Bishops’ High Connection: The school’s Old Students Association and his immediate family provided the bridge he needed to stay in the race.

The Student-Entrepreneur

Jaurel did not just study logistics; he began practicing it. While maintaining his spot on the Dean’s Honour Roll, he took over his late uncle’s entertainment firm, High Profile Entertainment Family, and launched his own contracting and procurement business.

By applying his classroom knowledge to civil works and contracting services, Jaurel embodied a spirit of innovation, even investing portions of his own savings into his ventures to create a path toward financial independence.

A Message to Charlestown

Today, as a former International Officer of the CMU Student Union and a graduate with Second Class Honours, Jaurel’s message to the youths of Charlestown and the wider Black community is clear: your origins do not dictate your destination.

He often quotes Aristotle via his own unique lens: “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit.” Jaurel Hendricks’s journey reminds us that while “God’s Plan” (as popularized by songwriter Aubrey Graham) may include stumbling blocks, it is persistence and the courage to “have the balls to do it” that ultimately turn a vision into a reality.

