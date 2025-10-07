THE NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE COMMISSIONED

By Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News

The government of Guyana officially commissioned the long-awaited Demerara River Bridge on Sunday, marking a major milestone in national infrastructure and connectivity. The historic event was attended by top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, contractors, engineers, and scores of citizens who witnessed the symbolic moment when President Irfaan Ali unveiled the bridge’s new name — The Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge.

Delivering the feature address, President Ali expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in realizing what he described as a “transformational legacy project.”

“I thank you for your steadfast commitment,” President Ali said. “I know how hard you work — all night, Patrick, all morning — but today, we can celebrate together.”

The ceremony featured video presentations showcasing the final stages of construction, along with a cultural performance celebrating Guyana’s engineering achievement and modernization drive.

Also speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Yang Yang, congratulated the government and people of Guyana for their vision and determination in advancing national development.

“On this momentous occasion, I wish to extend the warmest congratulations to the government of Guyana for its unwavering commitment to advancing national development,” the ambassador said.

The bridge’s contractor, China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), expressed pride in overcoming challenges throughout the project, including the tragic death of a worker during construction.

“On behalf of my company, my sincere congratulations to Guyana, and thank you to everyone who made this achievement possible,” a CRCC representative said.

Politecnica, the project’s engineering consultant, highlighted that the bridge was built in accordance with international standards, ensuring both durability and value for money.

“We worked as one team in respectful and fruitful collaboration with the contractors to deliver a project that meets the highest standards,” said a representative of Politecnica.

The newly named Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge, constructed for US$260 million, replaces the aging Demerara Harbour Bridge. It is a four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed structure designed to accommodate both vehicular and pedestrian traffic, significantly improving transport flow between the East and West Banks of Demerara.

President Ali concluded the ceremony by dedicating the bridge to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, describing him as “a visionary leader and architect of Guyana’s modern development.”

