Tuesday, October 7, 2025
NEW DEMERARA RIVER BRIDGE NAMED IN HONOUR OF EX-PRESIDENT BHARRAT JAGDEO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The long-awaited US$260 million Demerara Harbour Bridge, constructed by China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), has been officially commissioned and named in honour of Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Guyana’s longest-serving president.

At Sunday’s grand commissioning ceremony, President Irfaan Ali announced that the bridge will now be known as the “Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge.” The Head of State described the naming as a tribute to a man who has been a pillar in Guyana’s modern development.

“From this day forward, it shall be called the Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge — because great men deserve recognition, and visionaries deserve legacies,” President Ali declared to loud applause.

The President praised Vice President Jagdeo’s decades of public service, noting his contributions as an advisor, architect, and anchor in Guyana’s economic transformation.

“Bharrat Jagdeo has dedicated his life to the upliftment of this country,” Ali said. “He is a giant of our politics and economy, a visionary who helped shape the Guyana we are building today.”

Ali also announced that his government will continue recognizing national leaders through future infrastructure and development projects, saying,

“There are leaders who have shown us true dedication and commitment. In the coming months, as we unveil new projects, we will recognize all of those leaders.”

The Bharrat Jagdeo River Bridge replaces the aging floating Demerara Harbour Bridge and stands as one of Guyana’s most ambitious infrastructure undertakings. Construction began in December 2022, featuring a modern four-lane, high-span, cable-stayed design that accommodates both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

However, the project has also drawn scrutiny, given that China Railway Construction Corporation, the builder, was sanctioned under executive orders by both former U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden for its involvement in activities deemed contrary to U.S. national interests.

Despite those sanctions, the project proceeded under a bilateral agreement, with the government insisting that the partnership represents Guyana’s independent pursuit of development and modernization.

The new bridge is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, enhance connectivity between the East and West Banks of the Demerara River, and serve as a critical artery for trade, tourism, and commerce in the nation’s fast-growing economy.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
