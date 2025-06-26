THE KILLING OF ORIN BOSTON AT ESSEQUIBO…SWAT CONSTABLE FOUND GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER

SWAT Constable Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Killing of Orin Boston

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Police Constable Sharon Peters, a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Guyana Police Force, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Essequibo businessman Orin Boston.

The verdict was delivered in the Essequibo High Court on Wednesday before Justice Sandil Kissoon. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty. Peters has been remanded to prison until July 10, 2025, when she will be formally sentenced.

The fatal shooting occurred on September 15, 2021, when law enforcement officers conducted what was described as an anti-crime operation in Region Two. Police claimed there was a confrontation during a search at Boston’s home, which led to Peters firing a shot that struck him in the chest.

Boston was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, Boston’s widow, Fiona Boston, strongly disputed the police version of events, alleging that SWAT officers kicked down the back door of their home and entered the bedroom where Boston had just retired to bed after showering. She stated that Peters shot her husband at close range while he was in bed, and that their two children witnessed the ordeal.

An autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nihal Singh confirmed that Boston died from hemorrhage and shock due to a gunshot wound to the chest. A single warhead was recovered from his body during the post-mortem examination.

The shooting sparked widespread protests in Essequibo, with residents demanding justice for Boston’s death. Peters was later charged with manslaughter and initially released on $1 million bail pending trial.

The conviction marks a significant moment in a case that has drawn national attention to police accountability and the use of force in law enforcement operations.

Like this: Like Loading...