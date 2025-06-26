Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomeCrimeTHE KILLING OF ORIN BOSTON AT ESSEQUIBO...SWAT CONSTABLE FOUND GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER
CrimeNews

THE KILLING OF ORIN BOSTON AT ESSEQUIBO…SWAT CONSTABLE FOUND GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1

SWAT Constable Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Killing of Orin Boston

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Police Constable Sharon Peters, a member of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Guyana Police Force, has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2021 shooting death of Essequibo businessman Orin Boston.

The verdict was delivered in the Essequibo High Court on Wednesday before Justice Sandil Kissoon. After about an hour of deliberation, the jury returned a unanimous verdict of guilty. Peters has been remanded to prison until July 10, 2025, when she will be formally sentenced.

The fatal shooting occurred on September 15, 2021, when law enforcement officers conducted what was described as an anti-crime operation in Region Two. Police claimed there was a confrontation during a search at Boston’s home, which led to Peters firing a shot that struck him in the chest.

Boston was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

However, Boston’s widow, Fiona Boston, strongly disputed the police version of events, alleging that SWAT officers kicked down the back door of their home and entered the bedroom where Boston had just retired to bed after showering. She stated that Peters shot her husband at close range while he was in bed, and that their two children witnessed the ordeal.

An autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nihal Singh confirmed that Boston died from hemorrhage and shock due to a gunshot wound to the chest. A single warhead was recovered from his body during the post-mortem examination.

The shooting sparked widespread protests in Essequibo, with residents demanding justice for Boston’s death. Peters was later charged with manslaughter and initially released on $1 million bail pending trial.

The conviction marks a significant moment in a case that has drawn national attention to police accountability and the use of force in law enforcement operations.

Previous article
MCDONALD ELECTED UNOPPOSED AS GTU PRESIDENT, VOWS FULL REPRESENTATION OF TEACHERS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

WOMAN MURDERED BY HER BOYFRIEND IN THE PRESENCE OF HER...

Passenger assaulted with steel rod by taxi-driver over “payment” for service