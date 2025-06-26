Thursday, June 26, 2025
MCDONALD ELECTED UNOPPOSED AS GTU PRESIDENT, VOWS FULL REPRESENTATION OF TEACHERS

Coretta McDonald has been unanimously elected President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), following the completion of the union’s triennial elections and ballot count on Monday night. McDonald, who previously served as General Secretary, secured 2,987 votes from the union’s nationwide membership.

In an exclusive interview with HGP Nightly News, the teacher and opposition parliamentarian expressed measured gratitude for the mandate, noting that while she was honored, her focus remains on the work ahead.

“While I am somewhat elated, I’m not overly excited. This is just another step up. The work that needs to be done is still before us,” McDonald stated.

One of McDonald’s immediate priorities is to reassess the controversial 2024 collective bargaining agreement signed between the government and the GTU. Many teachers, she said, believe the former president, Dr. Mark Lyte, misrepresented their interests.

“It has left a bitter taste in the mouths of our teachers. It has demoralized them and left the GTU wounded,” McDonald said, criticizing her predecessor’s handling of negotiations.

She affirmed that the new leadership would explore all options—whether to enhance or abandon the current agreement—based on upcoming internal consultations.

Joining McDonald at the helm of the GTU are:

  • Mirisco Williams, elected First Vice President
  • Carl Veneer, elected Second Vice President
  • Carlos Nicholson, now General Secretary
  • Heatcliffe Peter, elected Deputy General Secretary

Elections were also held for several other executive positions, including Treasurer and Regional Representatives. Over 3,000 members participated in the polls, which were conducted nationwide over several months.

The GTU is now looking toward a new chapter of leadership, one that McDonald says will prioritize transparency, teacher welfare, and restoring confidence within the union.

PPP/C GOV'T NEGLECTED REGION 10 ATHLETES AND FACILITIES – NORTON
Hgp Nightly News Staff
