DAUGHTER, HUSBAND CHARGED WITH MURDER OF MOTHER,POLICE SAY THEY ALSO ADMITTED TO THE KILLING

Daughter and Son-in-Law Charged with Murder of 48-Year-Old Jenny Muhammad

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

A 23-year-old woman and her 24-year-old common-law husband have been formally charged with the murder of her mother, 48-year-old Jenny Mohamed, of Nonpareil, East Coast Demerara.

Saffia Mohamed and Austin Ramchand, an auto electrician and housewife, respectively, appeared before the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge. They have been remanded to prison until August 4, 2025.

According to a police statement, Mohamed and Ramchand were arrested on June 16, 2025, after Jenny Mohamed was reported missing by family members. Investigations later revealed she had been killed in her home, and her body stuffed into a garbage bag and dumped in a trench off the new Eccles Highway.

The suspects reportedly confessed to stabbing and strangling Jenny Muhammad. Police said they wrapped her body in plastic and disposed of it in a concealed location. After intense interrogation, the suspects led detectives to the site where they had dumped the body.

They told investigators that the murder stemmed from ongoing verbal and physical abuse and that Jenny Muhammad wanted them out of her home.

An autopsy conducted by Government Pathologist Dr. Nihal Singh revealed that Mohamed died from shock and hemorrhage due to multiple incised wounds, along with compression injuries to the neck, consistent with strangulation. Detective Assistant Superintendent Pama witnessed the post-mortem at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary.

The case has sparked widespread shock, as the investigation continues into what police describe as a brutal act of domestic violence carried out by close relatives.

