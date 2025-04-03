NEW SYSTEM TO FINE VEHICLE OWNERS FOR SPEEDING, SEAT BELT VIOLATIONS

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

With the Automated Speed Ticketing System set to go live in just a few days, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed a key detail about how the system will function: tickets will be issued to the vehicle owners, not necessarily the drivers.

Nandlall explained that under the new Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), violations such as speeding and seat belt infractions captured by high-tech cameras will automatically generate tickets linked to the vehicle’s registration information. That means the registered owner will be held accountable, regardless of who was driving during the offense.

“This approach ensures swift enforcement and helps eliminate disputes at the roadside,” the Attorney General noted.

The automated system—set to launch on April 7, 2025—is designed to reduce road fatalities and remove manual interference from traffic enforcement. Tickets will be sent via SMS, email, or physical delivery if the owner’s contact is on file with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Motorists can contest tickets in court or pay digitally through MMG or the GRA’s soon-to-be-launched “Padna” app.

