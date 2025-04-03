Friday, April 4, 2025
HomeNewsNEW SYSTEM TO FINE VEHICLE OWNERS FOR SPEEDING, SEAT BELT VIOLATIONS
News

NEW SYSTEM TO FINE VEHICLE OWNERS FOR SPEEDING, SEAT BELT VIOLATIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
506

By Tiana Cole | HGPTV Newsroom

With the Automated Speed Ticketing System set to go live in just a few days, Attorney General Anil Nandlall has confirmed a key detail about how the system will function: tickets will be issued to the vehicle owners, not necessarily the drivers.

Nandlall explained that under the new Safe Road Intelligent System (SRIS), violations such as speeding and seat belt infractions captured by high-tech cameras will automatically generate tickets linked to the vehicle’s registration information. That means the registered owner will be held accountable, regardless of who was driving during the offense.

“This approach ensures swift enforcement and helps eliminate disputes at the roadside,” the Attorney General noted.

The automated system—set to launch on April 7, 2025—is designed to reduce road fatalities and remove manual interference from traffic enforcement. Tickets will be sent via SMS, email, or physical delivery if the owner’s contact is on file with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Motorists can contest tickets in court or pay digitally through MMG or the GRA’s soon-to-be-launched “Padna” app.

Previous article
THE HOUSE-TO-HOUSE VERIFICATION CASE: CJ TO HAND DOWN LANDMARK RULING ON APRIL 3,2025
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

TEEN ROBBER AMONG THREE ARRESTED IN SOPHIA, GUNS SEIZED.

OVER $2B TO BE ALLOCATED TO PAY RETRENCHED SUGAR WORKERS