Wednesday, June 4, 2025
GOV’T MOVES TO DETER CRIME WITH NEW ANTI-MASK LAW

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

– June 3, 2025 – The Government of Guyana passed the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2025 on Monday, introducing a prohibition on wearing masks or disguises during the commission of criminal offenses.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, speaking during the 105th Sitting of the National Assembly, described the new legislation as both “reasonable and necessary” to deter crime, support law enforcement, and enhance public safety.

“Our country has experienced a surge in criminal activities committed by persons wearing masks or disguises. These acts pose a serious threat to public safety,” the Attorney General noted.

While acknowledging that facial coverings may be acceptable in contexts such as public health, religious observance, or cultural expression, Nandlall emphasized that criminals have increasingly misused these coverings to commit serious offenses and evade identification.

The bill introduces specific provisions that make the use of masks or disguises during the commission of crimes an aggravating factor, potentially resulting in harsher penalties for convicted offenders.

“This bill sends a clear message: anonymity is not a shield for committing crime,” Nandlall stated.

Opposition support for the legislation also came from Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs Amanza Walton-Desir, who endorsed the move as part of the broader commitment to law and order.

“We are a party committed to law and order, and we have no difficulty supporting the amendment,” Walton-Desir affirmed.

However, she raised concerns about the law’s application to private security forces and other groups allegedly operating under unclear mandates.

“We cannot criminalize masked civilians while turning a blind eye to men roaming the streets in balaclavas under the guise of legality,” she argued. “The law must also hold the powerful accountable.”

The bill has sparked conversations about balancing security, civil liberties, and accountability, especially as some citizens remain wary of masked law enforcement or paramilitary-style patrols.

The law is now in force, with enforcement mechanisms expected to be outlined in the coming weeks.

Previous article
THE DEATH OF ADRIANA YOUNGE, A MYSTERY IN A SMALL COUNTRY, ‘COME FROM BEHIND THE COVERS’ – WPA URGES GOVERNMENT
Hgp Nightly News Staff
